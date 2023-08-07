ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center has hired C.J. Budy as its new director of education.
A Kansas native, Budy has worked at historic sites across the state of Kansas, most recently as a historical interpreter at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark in Sibley, Mo., for the last five years. Budy also has experience at Fort Scott National Historic Site in Kansas and the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.
Budy has been on site for the past two weeks and said he is excited about the future.
“I look forward to working with the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center staff and volunteers to bring new, engaging and fun educational and living history experiences to our visitors of all ages,” Budy said.
“C.J. has a strong background in living history interpretation, which is a big part of how we educate the public,” said Jake Krumwiede, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center director. “In the short time he’s been with us, I have been impressed with his creativity, enthusiasm and professionalism. I can’t wait to see what great things he will do here.”
For information about Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, call (580) 237-1907 or go to www.csrhc.org.
