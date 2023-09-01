ENID, Okla. — A new exhibit at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center showcases a series of photos that tell the story of the other side of war, by depicting people and the situations they find themselves in after such a conflict has ended.
"How We Rebuild" opened at the Heritage Center on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, and will be on display until Oct. 20. The exhibit is free to view for those who purchase a ticket for regular admission into the museum.
The exhibit features photographs from grant winners and finalists from The Aftermath Project, a nonprofit that tells the other side of stories that come from war zones. It tells the story of how people rebuild after major conflicts and catastrophes.
Amy Johnson, curator for the Heritage Center, said it is a traveling exhibit curated through the Mid-America Arts Alliance, which works with museums and similar institutions in the central U.S. to display exhibits. Johnson said it is nice to be able to feature something such as "How We Rebuild" at the Heritage Center.
"It was something different, and it kind of showcases more recent history, really," Johnson said. "A lot of people think of us as the Victorian-era museum, but we tell the history of the outlet from the Land Run to present. So it's a little bit more modern, a little bit more contemporary and it goes beyond just us, which is nice because in our traveling exhibits, I have a little bit more freedom to do larger issues at hand."
Johnson said she hopes people have a thought-provoking experience when they see the exhibit, as the photos are striking and tell a piece of a much larger story.
"As I was putting this exhibit up and putting it together, one of the images of the woman dressed in Confederate mourning attire at a cemetery got a lot of comments from the staff and volunteers as we were unpacking," Johnson said, "because it's one of those things that we forget. We don't forget the Civil War happened, but we forget that it still impacts us today through interpretation and living history. All of these types of things we do at the Heritage Center. That type of thing happens all over the country, including at Civil War memorial sites and institutions that teach about the Confederacy."
The exhibit is featured in three sections: featuring photos from the conflict and post-conflict situations in Bosnia and an overview of The Aftermath Project; a selection of images from photographers who explore historical aftermaths in the U.S.; and a selection of international photos featuring scenes from the aftermath of conflicts from around the world.
It features work by Aftermath Project founder Sara Terry, war photographer Ron Haviv, 2019 grant winner Glenna Gordon, 2016 grant winner Nina Berman, 2012 grant winner Andrew Lichtenstein, 2010 finalist Jessica Hines, and other work by finalists and grant winners with The Aftermath Project.
"We are excited to have it," Johnson said. "I just hope that everybody enjoys it, and that everybody gets something out of it, whether it's looking at something from a different perspective or seeing something that they haven't seen before."
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. 4th. Admission prices are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 and up, $3 for students 6-18, $18 for a family of up to six people, and $5 per person for a group of 10 or more. For more information, go online to csrhc.org or call (580) 234-1055.
