ENID, Okla. — The Sam Comen photography exhibition “Working America” is on display at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center the next few months.
“We thought it was fitting to have this exhibit right before Labor Day,” said Jake Krumwiede, executive director.
The Heritage Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Comen presents American immigrants and first-generation Americans at work in the small, skilled labor trades, according to a press release from the Heritage Center. Some portraits are accompanied by interviews that include subjects such as dignity of work, inequity among immigrant nationalities, political relevance of labor migrants and the relationship between a nation’s identity and the individuals who comprise a nation.
“Comen is a fantastic photographer and captures people in their element,” Krumwiede said.
The narrative on one of the photographs states “We came to work to better ourselves and did not come to take anything from anyone else.”
The photographs give the viewer the opportunity to experience a different perspective. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 20.
As a native Californian, Comen has used his home state as a muse throughout his career and often looks to the places that define us for inspiration, according to the Heritage Center. He has focused on themes of American identity, community-building, immigration, democracy and social justice in his photographic work.
His portrait “Jesus Sera, Dishwasher” (2019) from the “Working America” series was awarded second prize in the prestigious triennial The Outwin: American Portraiture Today at the National Portrait Gallery in 2019, and his work was on display in there in the 2017-18 exhibition,” The Sweat of Their Face: Portraying American Workers.”
His photographs are collected by the Library of Congress, Los Angeles County Museum of Art and private collectors, and he is regularly commissioned by brands and publications internationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.