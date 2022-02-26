ENID, Okla. — A new collection at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is providing a look at African American life in Enid from the 1920s through racial integration of public education in the 1950s.
The Lewis Jonas and Mary Umstead Collection contains hundreds of photos from segregation-era Enid.
The Heritage Center’s archivist, Aaron Preston, said the collection’s “slice of life” was valuable to the area.
The married educators the collection is named after both worked at Enid’s Booker T. Washington High School in the 1920s, impacting the community, especially the Black community in Northwest Oklahoma, Preston said.
“We want the museum to reflect the people that we see in our community today,” he said
The Umsteads
Lewis and Mary Umstead met in Enid and married in 1927. He was educated at Howard University and began his career as an attorney. When he made his way to Enid, there wasn’t much opportunity for an attorney, so he became a principal, Preston said.
Mary was the daughter of a freed slave in Kentucky who had built a sod house in Kansas. She first taught school in McAlester. Then came to Enid to teach school and be closer to her family in Kansas.
The couple worked at Booker T. Washington High School, where he was principal and she was a teacher.
“Mr. Umstead was not only an educator here, he also founded the Enid chapter of the NAACP and served as its president for several years,” Preston said. “He was an integral part of African American life in Northwest Oklahoma.”
The collection
Many of the photos in the collections were found at Booker T, now a community center. There were school records, personal comments and class pictures. Clayton Nolen, a retired Enid educator and 2021 Pillar of the Plains, found many of the items that make up the Umstead collection.
Many of the official school documents were given to the school board, while Nolen also donated biographical data and photos depicting African American life in Enid to the Heritage Center in 2017.
“The history of our previous leaders and teachers here is the history of Enid,” Nolen said. “The Black leaders and those involved in the community are important.”
Nolan also donated a collection of videos he was involved with about “being Black in Enid” to the historical society. All of the history is accessible through the Heritage Center and is preserved in the Oklahoma Historical Society archives.
According to Oklahoma Historical Society, Booker T. Washington High School was a segregated Black school from the 1920s until around 1959-1960, when Enid schools were integrated following the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education.
“We are always trying to get more collections from not only from long ago, but even from more recent times related to more diverse communities in Northwest Oklahoma,” Preston said. “We want the museum to reflect the people that we see in our community today. We would encourage anyone in our community, if they have anything that they feel is important and want to preserve, that they consider bringing it to the museum to show us.”
