Drought years allow insidious invaders to gain ground in pastures with previously healthy grass stands. Getting ahead of weed progress and eliminating weed seeds before they break ground may give grasses a head start for 2024.
During Oklahoma’s recent Green Country Pesticide Conference, Oklahoma State University Extension agronomist Brian Pugh introduced some pasture herbicides able to make a difference in the off-season.
“For most of those warm season issues that we deal with, we’d be putting those down in mid-February or early March,” Pugh said. “We’re trying to catch it before that plant comes up out of the ground. That’s really where most of these (herbicides) work is either right before the seed actually breaks open and germinates, or right after that.”
Some herbicides, like glyphosate, work only on weeds already growing above the soil’s surface without residual effects. Pre-emergent herbicides can help catch weeds before they begin the competition with more favorable grazing options, and in turn, can help strengthen a forage stand.
“That’s where a pre can come in and can give us a barrier down the road that those weeds can’t get through,” Pugh said. “Maybe if you’ve got swampy ground in May, we could put a prey down in February or March and still pick up weeds in mud. It’s hard to find a good spray application day in May between the weather and the wind and things like that. Plus, neighbors are getting tomatoes put out at that time. So maybe that’s a reason we might want to use a pre is for sensitive crops like those tomatoes, soybeans, things like that. And if you have no major perennial wheat problems.”
Pendimethalin
Pendimethalin, the lead ingredient in the herbicide Prowl, is a pre-emergence herbicide with many years of application in the turfgrass industry.
“It’s a meristematic inhibitor so it inhibits seedling growth by interfering with cell division,” Pugh said. “It’s used in very, very small plants. We’re not going to get activity on tall plants with these pre-type herbicides. But it is really good on a lot of annual grassy weeds and some broadleaf weeds.”
Most of perennial warm season grasses are tolerant to pendimethalin, including native grasses, Pugh said. The herbicide is commonly trialed on weeds like sandburs.
“If you’re on fairly sandy soil with very high rainfall, you better be using that higher rate. Because we tend to see a lot of that move out of that soil profile as we get more rain,” Pugh said. “If you are putting down that first application in the dormant season, which would be a late winter application like a February early March application, you will need to split applications to get ideal control of all of those weeds like say foxtail or crabgrass in a hay meadow.”
Pendimethalin has no pre-harvest intervals for grazing or haying on its label and the product is labeled for good control of many of the grassy weeds plaguing pastures right now. Pugh said it is critical to read the product’s label and ensure the rules for applications expressed on it are followed to the letter.
“Prowl is a pre only. Use it in perennial warm season or cool season,” Pugh said. “We can put it down over the top of fescue, and it won’t hurt that fescue. If you’ve got a mix of bermuda and fescue, two applications are typically best.”
Indaziflam
Indaziflam the active ingredient in Rezilon, is a preemergence herbicide with a different approach to outlawing weeds.
“It is a little different in the way it works compared to pendimethalin because it actually needs to be in the soil water that’s being imbibed or soaked into the sea before it germinates,” Pugh said. “So if that plant has already germinated a little bit, we don’t get as good of control even though it might not have emerged above the surface yet.”
Bermudagrass or native grass pasture or hay producers may look into indaziflam-type herbicides as a viable option for weed control, but fescue producers will probably steer clear.
“We can use it in any warm season grass but it is pretty hard on a lot of the cool season grasses,” Pugh said. “Really some of its claim to fame in the southeast has been in bermudagrass hay meadows for controlling ryegrass. It’s very effective on bromes and ryegrass and things like that highly toxic to them.”
Pugh said preemergence herbicides sound like a great option for annual weeds like sand burs and foxtail, but producers should be aware of whether the variety they are fighting are perennial instead of true annuals.
“What we do know is a large portion of our sand burs in Oklahoma are overwintering, so they are not true annuals,” Pugh said. “They are coming back from the crown and now we’re actually running into issues with foxtail, too. We’re killing yellow foxtail we’re killing green foxtail. No problem. But now we have an issue with knotroot foxtail, which is a perennial.”
Knotroot foxtail comes back from a root crown year after year. Pugh said pre-emergence herbicides do not have a good impact on perennial-type weeds, which could be contributing to the rising foxtail problems in hay meadows.
“A lot of times what we’re using and seeing success with is a three ounce application in that springtime period, say February followed by three more ounces in late May or so and that gives us good broad spectrum control,” Pugh said. “If that’s a plant that you really want to fight is bromes or ryegrass, this is one that has a lot of activity on those well down the road. But that’s something you need to think about before you make this commitment. As long as you stay at that three ounce or below, you’re good with high harvest. No grazing restrictions on this one.”
These are just two good options among many good options for quality pasture weed control. Diligently reading labels and determining what will work best for a specific scenario is the first step to pasture success.
