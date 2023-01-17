HENNESSEY, Okla. — A Hennessey woman was hospitalized and a 3-year-old was treated following a single-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Kingfisher County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Passenger Crystal Leanne Thornton, 25, was taken by private vehicle to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to an OHP report. The child, also from Hennessey, was treated and released from Bass, the report states.
Rikki Dale Winton, 30, of Hennessey, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 east on Oklahoma 51, approximately 2 miles west of Hennessey, when he left the roadway to the south, overcorrected and came back on the road and then drove into the north ditch, where the vehicle stopped, according to the OHP. He was not injured, the report states.
OHP lists the condition of the driver as odor of alcohol and the cause of the collision as sleepy, according to the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by all, the report states, and a child restraint also was in use.
