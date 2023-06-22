ENID, Okla. — A crowd of family and friends gathered at the ML Becker Educational Center on Thursday as Hennessey resident Jack Toney received a Quilt of Valor.
Standing attendees conformed to the shape of the room as seating ran out. Toney’s sister and grandchildren huddled beside him for a photo of his quilt, and Elaine Johns, volunteer executive director of the center, sang Toney’s praises before and after he received his quilt.
The small room overflowed with support for Toney and his achievements.
But it hasn’t always been this way.
“It was not cool to be a veteran,” Toney said, reflecting on his return from the Vietnam war.
As Toney returned from Vietnam one Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts richer, he was not met the patriotism veterans today are accustomed to.
Toney recalled a common conversation he had with those around him: “You know, ‘I’ve been to Vietnam,’” Toney said. Their response: “‘Oh, yeah. Well, I went to the lake last week.’”
Toney said conditions shifted when U.S. Army Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf went to Kuwait to lead the allied coalition in Desert Storm. Then, he said, patriotism blossomed.
But patriotism levels were low during the peak of Toney’s heroism.
Toney received his first Purple Heart after suffering a wound to his shoulder, but he was patched up and returned to duty. He received his second Purple Heart from a mortar attack that sent shrapnel flying into his chest. He received his final Purple Heart when a hand grenade was thrown into an enemy bunker, and an NVA threw it back at the group of men, causing injuries to Toney’s leg.
Toney’s determination gained him a promotion from an E-1 to an E-6 in six months and earned two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with a Silver Star.
Only two of the 22 men in Toney’s squadron made it out of the war alive. He was part of the calvary regiment that date back to Col. George A. Custer.
Regardless of the attitudes of others, patriotism remained engrained in Toney, and his commitment to his country did not end with the war.
In his spare time, he volunteers at charity events, is a volunteer at the Woodring Wall of Honor, helped with the relocation of the Augusta Military Museum to Enid and mows and maintains veterans parks in Crescent.
Toney’s presence within his community put his achievements on the radar for many Enid residents. It was suggested he receive a Quilt of Valor.
Jovita Lang, a local member of Quilts of Valor, was commissioned to make Toney’s quilt. Toney’s quilt had a special meaning to Lang, just as it did to Toney and his family.
“And because Jack and my brother were friends, that I wanted him to have one of the quilts that I made,” Lang said.
Woven together by the threads of former friendships, Toney’s quilt depicted a bald eagle in the center of a detailed red, white and blue border.
This is not the last friendship Toney’s quilt will be exposed to. Toney said he plans to display the quilt in his “mancave,” along with the taxidermied animals from the veteran’s trip he won from Safari Club International, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to protect traditional hunting grounds and conserve wildlife.
“He’s long overdue for this sort of stuff,” Lang said. “But it’s happened, and we’re glad.”
