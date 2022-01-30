A Hennessey High School student will take the stage of one of the world’s most legendary concert halls when she performs with a choir of high school girls at Carnegie Hall in New York City next weekend.
Freshman Jayden Hladik will travel to the Big Apple on Wednesday to participate in the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at the 130-year-old entertainment venue, where world-famous performers such as Judy Garland, Bob Hope and the Beatles have left their mark.
Jayden, a Hennessey resident, was recently accepted after an audition and review process, along with over 500 finalists from around 10,000 applicants from 47 countries around the world, including the United States, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea.
Jayden will spend five days in New York learning from world-renowned conductors, preparing and rehearsing material with other finalists and traveling around the city, culminating in a stage performance next Sunday.
She will perform as a soprano 1 with the Honors Treble Choir, one of the series’ five ensembles for 9th-12th graders. Tickets can be purchased beginning 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.
She told the News & Eagle she had “a lot of nerves” about the trip but was excited to visit New York for the first time, including seeing a Broadway show and staying in a Manhattan hotel.
“I’ve never travelled anything out of state for choir,” she said Saturday.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” program director Marion Gomez said in a news release. “Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
Jayden auditioned with a solo for the performance series last year after learning about it over the summer. Applications were submitted online, which she said was a nice break from going to all-day music competitions out of town.
“I didn’t have the stress of having to get up at 5 in the morning to get to places,” she said.
Jayden has studied music for five years and is a member of Hennessey High School Choir. She has received multiple honors including All-State Children’s Choir, two years in the All-State Mixed Jr. High Choir, three-year acceptance into the Western Oklahoma Choral Directors Honor Choir and superior soloist at Tri-State in 2021.
