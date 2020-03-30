HENNESSEY, Okla. — A Hennessey man was injured Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, in a motorcycle crash in Kingfisher County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 1:33 p.m. on County Road 2890 a quarter mile north of Oklahoma 51, about 2 miles east and a quarter mile north of Hennessey, according to an OHP report.
Daniel Blaze Wyatt-Shimanek, 19, was transported by Life EMS to Hennessey Fire Department, where he was then flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in stable condition with head and internal body injuries.
Wyatt-Shimanek was southbound on the county road on a 1985 Honda motorcycle and for an unknown reason crossed into the other lane, according to the report. He overcorrected and overturned the motorcycle and was thrown about 8 feet from the point of rest.
The report lists Wyatt-Shimanek's condition at the time of the crash as "odor of alcoholic beverage." The cause of the crash remains under investigation. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
