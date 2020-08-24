HENNESSEY, Okla. — A 38-year-old Hennessey man was injured Saturday night, Aug. 22, 2020, in an ATV crash northwest of Hennessey in Kingfisher County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 2370 and 610, which is 13.9 miles west and 1.1. miles north of Hennessey, according to an OHP report.
Matthew Hau was transported by personal vehicle to Okeene Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was listed in stable condition with head, internal body and leg injuries, according to the report. His passenger, Emily Hau, 33, of Yukon, refused treatment at the scene.
Matthew Hau was traveling on a private road in a 2020 Polairs ATV when he failed to negotiate a curve, rolling the vehicle a quarter of a time, according to the report. He was pinned for an unknown amount of time.
The report lists Matthew Hau's condition at the time of the crash as "odor of alcoholic beverage" and the cause of the collision as "too fast for turn." Seat belts were equipped but not in use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.