HENNESSEY, Okla. — Hennessey resident Brandon Mendoza became interested in auctioneers at a young age when he attended auctions with his father.
This interest grew and eventually led to Mendoza becoming the 2023 National Auction Association’s Junior Auctioneer Championship champion.
He is the 2023-24 Junior Ambassador and will represent International Auctioneers at their convention next year in Las Vegas.
“I became friends with Justin Ray Choate, who worked for Wiggins Auctioneers, and he encouraged and helped me,” Mendoza said.
Brandon’s father raises and sells horses, so he had opportunities to listen to the auctioneers.
“When I did my chores, I practiced my chant on the horses,” Mendoza said.
He listened to auctioneers whenever he went with his dad and started mimicking them and learning all he could about his hobby.
At 14 years old he went to his first championship in Jacksonville, Fla., and lost by half a point.
“I started putting some Spanish in my chant and the judges said if I’d done more Spanish I could have won,” Mendoza said.
The next year he went to New Orleans but had strep throat and did not do well. He skipped the next year because his voice was changing and went back to the championship in San Diego last year but was not prepared.
“I knew I could have done better, but you have to practice to be good,” he said.
Mendoza graduated this past spring and has been working four hours away from home in the oil field for his uncle.
“I had not decided if I was going to try again, but I was spending the nights practicing while I watched oil meters as my job,” he said.
The championships were held in Oklahoma City for the first time in 25 years. So it was much more convenient for him, and at the last minute, he was able to get off work and go.
“Things kind of fell together for me,” he said.
Mendoza competed against 10 contestants, ages 12-18 and some from as far away as Canada and Australia. He made it to the top three and felt like his last chant was his best.
“I put in more Spanish this time and was more confident. It felt great to win and to hear the applause,” Mendoza said.
He was immediately approached by three men who had expensive car companies in Indianapolis, Chicago and Tallahassee. They want him to do their auctions, Mendoza said, and think his Spanish ability is a plus.
The current plan is for him to fly there on the weekends. He just got his LLC papers and plans to start his own business in January. In the past, he has done some auctions for the John Brown Co. out of Chickasha.
Mendoza said he got his work ethic from his father, Eleazar Valles.
“He (Valles) and his brothers were very young when their father died, and they had to keep a family farm going in Mexico,” Mendoza said.
He eventually came to the United States, met his wife here and started a horse ranch. His brothers got into farming and also own some oil companies.
“My dad had me working after school and on the weekends, and I think it paid off,” he said. “I am a first-generation American and I look forward to my future.”
