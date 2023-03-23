HENNESSEY, Okla. — Longtime family owned Hennessey sister companies, Thurmond McGlothlin and Energy Meter Systems, rebranded and changed their name this week to Thurmond.
“We see this move as a way to simplify our services for our customers,” said co-CEO Chris Mitchel.
Ken Hudgeons has been named chairman, and Hudgeons’ two sons, Trevor Hudgeons and Chris Mitchel, have been named co-CEOs.
Thurmond McGlothlin has been in continuous operation since 1946, and Energy Meter Systems was founded in 1985. The companies provide comprehensive field services and manufactured equipment to the natural gas measurement industry.
A company field office and a large manufacturing facility are located in Hennessey, and the company has other field offices in Weatherford, Woodward, Wilburton and Pampa, Texas.
“This is an exciting time for our family company,” Hudgeons said. “By uniting our two companies and simplifying our name and branding, we are able to provide more shared value for our customers, streamline operations for our suppliers and partners, and establish a renewed focus for our 80 employees.”
Mitchel said he is excited about automating services so customers can get on their computer for measurements. The company also is expanding its environmental services to go out on sites and test emissions and leakage.
“We have an FLIR camera that can see gas leaks,” Mitchel said.
“Our goal is to position Thurmond as a one-stop shop for natural gas measurement services and products,” said Trevor Hudgeons, co-CEO. “Our combined company gives us a strategic edge that allows us to better serve our customers and provides greater opportunities for enhanced service and product offerings down the road.”
The company was founded by Jim Thurmond and over the years added partners Mac McGlothlin, Ken’s father Wayne Hudgeons, Jack Chisum and Ken Hudgeons, who started working for the company in high school and joined full time in 1976. Ken became sole owner in 2016 when Chisum died, and he has since brought in family to help with the business.
“Since Trevor and Chris have joined the company, we have strengthened our financial footing, invested in new service lines and personnel,” Ken Hudgeons said. “I’m very optimistic about the future of Thurmond, and I believe our best days are still ahead of us.”
