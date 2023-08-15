HENNESSEY, Okla. — Cleanup efforts continue in Hennessey after severe storms blew through Sunday night, Aug. 13, 2023.
Power remained out Tuesday afternoon south of Hennessey and in Dover. Dover Public Schools were canceled, but OG&E System Watch showed power had been restored later Tuesday.
One of the hardest hit buildings in Hennessey was First Baptist Church at 122 S. Cherokee.
“The wind ripped the roof off our youth building, including the steel beams,” pastor Shane Bennett said.
The roof was carried east over a power line, hitting the edge of the Pioneer Telephone office building, then landing on the house next door to the office 100 yards away.
“I watched the tree in my yard bend to the ground, then the roof of the church hit my house,” Corey Riddle said. “I have some holes in my roof and damage to the east side of my home where a tree blocked the house from taking a direct hit from the church roof.”
Bennett said the church used to have a flat roof, so when the newer roof and steel beams blew off, there still was a roof to protect some of the church.
“This was a youth building, so we will not miss any church," he said. “It certainly was an unexpected event with some inconvenience, but God has been good to us and we will be fine.”
The Pioneer office has roof damage and wet carpet from the leaks in the roof.
“We were really surprised when we got to work,” said Kerry Fuksa, who works at Pioneer.
She said it was a long day Tuesday getting things cleaned up and dried.
The Oklahoma City Baptist Disaster Relief was called to come help with storm damage.
“We help all over the state,” said Richard Brown, head of the relief efforts. “We will be cutting lots of trees.”
South of Hennessey, several buildings received damage, including the Gilliland Oil and Gas office and a veterinarian building. Rooster’s, a popular restaurant in Hennessey, lost power Sunday night, and it still was off at noon on Tuesday.
“We were lucky not to receive damage, but we are going to lose some food,” said Rhonda Stotts, owner of the restaurant.
