Hennessey board nixes possible Autry annexation vote, with other CareerTech deal set to lapse

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Hennessey Public Schools administrators will go back to the drawing board on how to provide its students with vocational learning after board members declined to possibly join Autry Technology Center’s district last week.
Members of HPS’ Board of Education were set to consider two options Monday for district voters to decide in June — either putting into writing a prior gentlemen’s agreement with Chisholm Trail Technology Center, in Omega, or sending students to Autry Technology Center, 20 miles north in Enid.
But during last Monday’s monthly school board meeting, Hennessey Superintendent Jason Sternberger said that he was notified the Friday before that Chisholm Trail had requested to remove itself from consideration.
The center’s withdrawal left the board with Autry Tech as the only option, which Hennessey school board members turned down, voting 3-2 against asking district voters to join the Garfield County CareerTech system.
Board member Patrick Griffin said unlike bond elections, which benefit 100% of Hennessey students, “This does not. That is why I am not in favor of furthering this resolution to the voters.”
Chisholm Trail administrators were unable to be reached for comment by deadline Saturday about why the center had withdrawn.
Autry Tech Superintendent/CEO Dwight Hughes expressed disappointment with the vote in a statement to the News & Eagle last week.
“As part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system, we understand the value of hands-on training and the impact it can have on our communities,” Hughes said. “It’s a shame that some high school students in Oklahoma don’t have the same options as others, especially when you have an opportunity to join one of the top CareerTech systems in the nation.”
Under either annexation deal, property owners living within the Hennessey district would have paid at least $1 million more total in annual ad valorem taxes, which would go to the annexing CareerTech center, Hennessey school officials said.
Property-taxpayer money is the only way to fund students who attend a CareerTech school in-district, according to the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.
Hennessey school officials said the resulting increase to join Autry would’ve generated $1.3 million more in annual tax receipts for Autry — leading many in attendance Monday to speak out against the potential question.
Sheila Duell, a retired Hennessey teacher with the distirct’s Education School Foundation, said Autry’s annexation would result in at least 19% in tax increases for her and other property owners.
“I fully support CareerTech and any adult who wants to attend. I feel strongly it shouldn’t be a tax burden on property and landowners,” she said in public comment during Monday’s meeting. “I just don’t feel like it’s my responsibility to fund other people’s career searches.”
For the last four years, the foundation had been footing a $2,000-per-student bill with a private family trust fund for the school’s out-of-district agreement with Chisholm Trail, which allowed eligible Hennessey High School juniors and seniors to attend the CareerTech center. That agreement is set to lapse after June.
With 108 Hennessey high school juniors and seniors going to Chisholm Trail the first year of the deal, attendance has dwindled this year to nine students, Sternberger said.
But now that Chisholm Trail’s deal is at a dead end and Autry’s is a no-go, Hennessey isn’t part of any CareerTech district, leaving it in a “white space” in the middle of the two major districts, as board member Cristopher Choate said Monday.
Hennessey school board members had considered the two possible CareerTech annexations in public meetings going back to last August, as well as several public forums with representatives from both centers and from the state CareerTech department.
Sternberger did not return a message asking about what the district intends to do next for its students who had planned to attend CareerTech next year.
He said in a January meeting that the district was also looking into an in-house program, as well as talking about a shared system with another school district that isn’t annexed into a CareerTech center district.
L’Ann Mill, whose son is a sophomore at Hennessey High School intending to go to a CareerTech center next year, said the board’s decision was “mind-blowing” to her.
Mill told the News & Eagle on Saturday that having CareerTech as an option would change the trajectory of her son, who would be eligible to attend a center as a junior next year to study welding.
Mill said her family, originally from Hennessey but now living in Moore, is now looking to pay out of pocket for that or into qualifying scholarships.
“Vo-tech is going to be his main source of education because I just don’t see him going to college — it’s not for him,” she said. “It’s the difference between him working a job that pays money and one that doesn’t.”
—————
Independent school boards, district patrons and county commissioners can all petition the state CareerTech board to call an annexation election for property owners living in district boundaries, according to current state administrative rules.
School districts in Oklahoma then hold elections to be annexed into a nearby CareerTech center district, in order for their students to attend the schools at a lower tuition cost and receive additional benefits such as prioritized program enrollment, internship opportunities and early career assistance.
An annexation lasts in perpetuity until another vote is called to de-annex.
The ad valorem tax rate is set by the center’s district board through millage rates — the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value. Autry’s millage is capped at 15.7, and Chisholm Trail’s is around 12.
In the state’s most recent fiscal year data, Chisholm Trail’s property tax collections were nearly a third of Autry’s receipts.
The former received $3.2 million in ad valorem tax receipts in fiscal year 2019-2020, while Autry netted over $8 million.
Just under half of Autry’s total full-time enrollment in the 2020-2021 fiscal year was high school juniors and seniors, while almost three-fourths of Chisholm Trail’s students were secondary students, according to the state CareerTech.
Attending Autry would cost $16,000 a year for a full-time student who lives out of district; for adult graduates, that tuition cost falls to less than $2,500.
Juniors and seniors from Autry districts get priority enrollment each February, while students living out of district are enrolled in the summer, according to Autry. High school students would go to the center for half the school day, then the rest of the day at their home school, for two school years.
Hennessey resident Jesse Ashlock, who has a junior and freshman, said students would be a low priority if they wanted to attend CareerTech centers out of district.
Ashlock’s son, Caleb, had said Monday he and his friends would’ve attended Autry because it offered more programs than Chisholm Trail.
Ashlock said annexation would be a long-term investment for the community’s entire well-being, even with the high price tag.
“I just looked at it like, it’s a high school opportunity for these kids to graduate with a skill … it’s an investment from the community into their own kids, adults and businesses,” he said Saturday.
“I think that the town is against the idea of CareerTech,” he said.
Hennessey had previously considered joining Autry nearly 30 years ago, but the 1994 election failed when voters overwhelmingly voted against the proposition, 108-502, according to a history timeline from Autry.
Autry has 10 partner schools, all based in Garfield County. The first school to be annexed was Enid Public Schools, whose vote passed in 1965. Medford Public Schools failed an annexation vote in 2013, the last time a district considered joining Autry’s system.