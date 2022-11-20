Chuck Grimes is a seed man. He loves to grow grass. Words like purpletop, blue grama, green sprangletop and lovegrass fill many of his sentences. It’s his life’s work.
“I have a mixture of native grasses that resemble what was here on our prairie before the white man came to plow and overgraze it,” Grimes said.
He spreads a recipe for his special prairie grass across the table. It includes 20 grasses and over a 100 wildflowers. He once sold the CEO of American Airlines his special seed mixture to plant down by San Antonio, Texas. He didn’t know if the man wanted to attract wildlife, graze cattle or preserve land.
Grimes grew up in an Air Force family and was born in 1942 in Mesa, Ariz. His dad was a tech sergeant at Randolph Air Base and he got as far as the East Coast and almost shipped to Europe when World War II ended.
They moved back near family in the Hennessey area and his dad was on the original boards of the soil conservation service and the Farmers Home Administration.
He also taught agriculture school for veterans. Grimes gives his father credit for his interest in seeds and his introducing weeping love grass from South Africa to the sandy soil west of Hennessey and north of the Cimarron River. It was a perfect grass supplement for the area.
Growing up, Grimes said he remembers cutting the grass and laying it out to dry, and he and his sister were the seed cleaners. His dad also designed a wagon with one side wall much higher than the other.
“My sister and I would walk beside the wagon picking corn and throwing it against the far wall. We couldn’t miss,” he said laughing.
Grimes said he had thoughts of going to the Air Force after high school but in the end, he wanted a family. He went to Oklahoma State University, getting a degree in range management, plants, grasses and seeds.
Grimes said he was hired as a range conservationist helping farmers with conservation plans for their land and cattle. He worked as an agronomist in different districts in Oklahoma and eventually went to Indiana.
After 12 years, he was back home in Hennessey, his dad waiting for him with a swather and a combine.
He said his seed business started with blue stems he mixed with others seeds, and he knew how to bag and sell it and became an Oklahoma seed dealer.
Much like his father, Grimes is an inventor. His days of drying seeds were over. He invented his own seed processing plant and also invented and patented the Grasslander Seeder, manufacturing and selling it on grasslander.com. He said he just sold one a few weeks ago to a man in Georgia.
Grimes’ said he doesn’t believe much in plowing and fertilizers. Often his cattle are grazing in grasses and flowers several feet high.
“My cattle are healthy and don’t get sick. They graze in their pharmacy,” he said.
Grimes’ cattle also are a mixture of breeds that he feels do better on the plains — but that’s another story.
For now, Grimes says, “God gave us the recipe and the plan. There is a superior plant to control every plant and they attract every bug we need.”
