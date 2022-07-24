By Janet Coontz
Gardening in Oklahoma always is a challenge, especially so in our current condition of being in both a drought and a heat wave.
Both situations are dangerous for plants, and together they can be deadly without some intervention by a gardener. There are several ways one can provide assistance to plants.
The first, of course, is to water. The best time to water is between 6 and 10 a.m.
This is considered the best because it allows plants to absorb water before the heat of the day. Less evaporation takes place, also.
The next best time is between 4and 7 p.m. This time frame allows any water on the leaves to evaporate before evening.
Wet leaves at night are an invitation to disease and molds to attack your plants while they are heat stressed.
How you water also is important. The water needs to be aimed at the base of the plant and root zone. The most efficient way to do this is to use a drip irrigation system or a soaker hose.
These methods ensure the water is getting to the root zone.
If using a hose, lay it on the ground and flood the area with water at the root zone. Sprinkling the tops of plants is the most inefficient method. Deep watering every few days is better than a quick sprinkle every day.
Poke your finger into the soil and see if it is moist several inches deep and not just on the surface.
Watch plants for signs of stress such as wilting.
The second way to help plants is to mulch. We often think of mulch as a way to prevent weeds.
It also helps to conserve water in the ground and to keep the soil temperature cooler. Keep beds weeded as weeds also will take up water meant for your plants.
In extreme heat, you may want to offer your plants some shade by using some type of shade cloth. Shade cloth is inexpensive to buy and can be as simple as using some old white sheets.
It can reduce the temperature on your plants by 10 degrees or more.
Containers and hanging baskets may need watering two or three times a day. They dry out much faster than plants in the ground.
Clay pots especially dry out quickly. These can be moved to a more shaded area, especially if they are sitting on hot concrete.
Placing them in a saucer to catch water and allow the roots to absorb it from the bottom also is beneficial.
Avoid stressing your plants with pruning and transplanting during a heat wave.
Wait until the heat wave has passed before fertilizing. Fertilizing will actually stress your plants more during the heat wave.
Mulching, watering consistently and harvesting early will benefit vegetables. Production of vegetables will be slow or nonexistent during heat stress, but will return with cooler temperatures.
The goal during a heat wave is to keep your plants alive, and when it cools down (and it always does) they will thrive again.
Coontz is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.