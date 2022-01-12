After spending less than a year as the secretary for Garfield County Election Board, Jody Helm returned to law enforcement earlier this week.
Helm, a former Garfield County sheriff with 15 years of experience in law enforcement, started on Monday as undersheriff for Grant County.
State Sen. Roland Pederson recommended Helm for the position of election board secretary in April 2020, and Oklahoma State Election Board approved his appointment that same month.
Helm said he was glad to have the opportunity to work with the election board and that in the time he spent as secretary, he learned more than he previously knew about the election process, but he’s “happy to be back in the game.
Helm’s duties and responsibilities as undersheriff include “everything from ordering cars to training to day-to-day operations.”
“I’m looking forward to giving my knowledge and what I know to (Grant County Sheriff’s Office) ... to help the department go further and become better,” he said. “I’m hoping to make everything better when it comes down to reports, patrol — basically, whatever the sheriff is going to let me get away with. ... Hopefully, I’ll help steer Grant County in a positive direction.”
Toward the end of December, Pederson recommended Coulten Cue, a Waukomis native, for the position of election board secretary. Pending the State Election Board’s approval, Cue will start in early February.
Cue, who has experience in law enforcement and a background in agriculture, said he’s always been interested in politics and democracy.
Cue said though he has a lot to learn, especially as the Feb. 8 primary school board election nears, he is confident in both GCEB’s current employees and his own abilities.
“I hope to be in place by (the Feb. 8 election), and I’m looking forward to working with the fine employees at the election board, as well as the polling precincts — great employees there,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to getting things rolling in a great direction.”
