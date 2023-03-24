ENID, Okla. — Hell’s Belles, an all-female AC/DC tribute band, will perform in Enid on Saturday, July 22, 2023,in the Grand Ballroom at Stride Bank Center.
Tickets for the Enid concert go on sale Monday, March 27, and cost $40, and the event is General Admission standing room only.
According to the Hell’s Belles website, Hell’s Belles members are, first and foremost, dedicated AC/DC fanatics.
“This is what we all have in common,” according to the website. “We’re all part of a huge community of devotees to one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in the world. This is who we all are, and this is what Hell’s Belles strives to deliver with mechanical precision and passionate fury.”
Endorsed by Angus Young himself (Blender Magazine, 2003), Hell’s Belles are the closest one can get without actually moving to Australia and joining AC/DC’s road crew, the website states.
Hell’s Belles are “all female, all the way to their rock ‘n’ roll cores, all the time and without exception.” Representing for a whole new generation of women who won’t be intimidated, Hell’s Belles actively encourages its “legions of lady fans to stand up and be counted, and collaborate with women musicians and causes as part of the mission toward rock ‘n’ roll inclusion.”
“Not some down-your-throat feminism, but a proactive support and action spirit toward the continued march toward balancing of the gender scales,” the website states.
Hell’s Belles has played thousands of shows around the world, including in Jordan, Singapore, Japan, Canada and the United States. The shows have become “legendary nights of epic proportions.”
From “Bad Boy Boogie” to “Dirty Deeds” to “TNT,” not to mention AC/DC’s landmark hits “Highway to Hell,” “Thunderstruck” and “Back in Black,” the marathon set lists change to “include a fresh variety of classics, but the perfection and passion of the show never dies.”
According to the website, Hell’s Belles are committed, ferocious and meticulous women rock musicians who deliver authentic AC/DC to the unbelievably supportive and wicked awesome fans.”
“All day and all night long, all over the world, pitch perfect AC/ DC delivered with a highly charged vigor,” the website states.
Other upcoming events at Stride Bank Center include Casting Crowns on March 31, William Lee Martin on April 29 and Little Big Town on May 18.
