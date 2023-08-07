“Hell Hath No Fury” won the Lord of the Fly Award at the ninth annual FLY Film Festival held at Gaslight Theatre this past weekend.
Director Zachary Burns took home a $1,000 prize for his film about a husband and a wife who unknowingly plot to kill each other on the same night.
“Hell Hath No Fury” premiered at Cinemafest, a film festival in New York City. Actress Leah N.H. Philpott, star of the film, received best actress award at the festival.
“We had great films this year and lots of interest in the festival,” said Lane Gavitt, president of the FLY Film Festival. “I always say this, but the judging was very difficult this year and very close.”
The best documentary went to “The People’s House: The Story of the Oklahoma State Capitol.” It tells the story of activists, politicians, artists and civil servants coming together to restore the state Capitol and what it means to Oklahomans. It was directed by Bryan Beasley.
The best short film went to “Kronos,” directed by Donovan Thompson. It is about a young boy in a small town looking for a missing child before time runs out.
The best Oklahoma short film went to a crowd favorite, “Wisher Maddox,” directed by Dan E. Tibbs from Great Plains Technology.
“I’m really excited about the new young talent in the movie and how well they did,” Tibbs said.
In the film, an 8-year-old orphan thinks God gave him a sign his dream would come true and notices it is coming true for everyone else.
Best student short film went to “Sacrament,” by Josh Eliot, while the best Oklahoma feature film went to “Thank You, Amelia Earhart,” an Al Mertens film. The music for the movie was scored by Enid’s Kyle Dillingham. It also was nominated for best feature film, which went to “The Doc,” directed by Brett Bentman. It is about Wyatt Earp visiting Doc Holiday, who runs a small dental practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.