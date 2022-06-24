HELENA, Okla. — James Crabtree Correctional Center installed air conditioning in one of its units on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
That area of the prison had lacked air conditioning since Crabtree opened in 1982. Crabtree houses both medium- and minimum-security inmates.
An area resident told Enid News & Eagle that inmates have been complaining about the heat for months and that some had passed out, although that could not be verified. Crabtree Warden Carrie Bridges referred all questions to Justin Wolf, director of communication for Oklahoma Department Corrections. Wolf said summer always invites these sorts of complaints.
“Unit (4) has not historical had air conditioning at all," Wolf said. "Whenever it gets warm, we do temperature checks to make sure that the units are not too hot. We bring in swamp coolers and we bring in portable air fans to keep the air moving,” Wolf said. “The inmates have access to unlimited ice and water. We make sure that our facilities and our units are within appropriate temperatures.”
Wolf said he did not know how many inmates are in the unit nor if any inmates had passed out due to the heat.
The battle over AC in prisons has been fought across many states. In other states, inmates have sued for “cruel and unusual punishment” and inmate deaths have prompted lawsuits by family members.
The heat is can be dangerous to prisoners with existing medical conditions.
Other state courts have ruled that incarceration without air conditioning violates the Eighth Amendment. But the Supreme Court's 1981 statement that the “constitution does not mandate comfortable prisons” limits what states can be made to supply.
