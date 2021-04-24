ENID, Okla. — Manuel Gonzalez drove 550 miles to compete in his second barbecue competition.
Gonzalez’ son works on turbines in the Enid area and told his father about the Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ competition, prompting Gonzalez, owner of Steam Q, a barbecue food truck in Albuquerque, to make the trip.
“I’m proud to be here. I’m here representing Albuquerque, New Mexico,” he said. “Like it says it on my business: “Hecho en mi tierra” — ‘made in my land.’”
Gonzalez’ nephews, Armando and Carlos Lerma, 17 and 21, respectively, came along, too, to help prepare, marinate and smoke the ribs, pulled pork, chicken brisket and more Gonzalez has in store for the competition.
“Sometimes, life can get a little bland, so it’s a pretty nice change of pace,” Carlos Lerma said.
Out of all the things he smokes, Gonzalez’ specialty is ribs — strawberry-glazed, smoked ribs, to be precise, which is what Gonzalez presented Friday.
The recipe is a combination of sweets — agave nectar and strawberry preserves — and seasonings: salt, pepper, garlic, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and paprika. It also has one secret ingredient, which he would not dare tell.
“The ribs are what I actually started my business with, and ... I’ve perfected the flavoring on it,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez has been a backyard smoker for 20 years, starting off with a four-wall, brick and cinder block smoker, and his current smoker, which he called “Smoky Faithful,” is what he uses now and brought for the competition.
He began selling ribs out of his backyard in April 2017 before opening Steam Q in 2019 to help pay for his daughter’s dance classes.
His dream is to one day open a restaurant in Albuquerque.
“Nobody has it — nobody has the way I do it,” Gonzalez said. “What I got is what God has allowed me to have.”
The competition concludes Saturday. Judging will take place at noon with the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom, with $15,000 in prize money to be awarded. The RK Black-Enid Noon AMBUCS barbecue dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the ballroom. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.