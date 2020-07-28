ENID — Heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening caused street flooding throughout the city.
A thunderstorm over Enid produced the heavy rain, overwhelming drainage systems that were unable to handle the amount of water.
More rain was expected overnight and into Wednesday, according to National Weather Service. Rain chances remain in the forecast through Saturday.
The Breckinridge Mesonet weather-reporting site has recorded 4.51 inches of rain in the past two days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.