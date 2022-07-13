WOODWARD, Okla. — Heavy rain Wednesday morning caused some flooding and minor damage in Woodward.
Woodward received between 4.5 to 5 inches of rain over about 2 and one-half hours Wednesday morning, said Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer. The rain caused some street flooding and damage in some places.
Lehenbauer said a couple of houses on 5th were flooded, and the walking trail around Crystal Beach Park near the golf course was under water for a time.
A drive through Crystal Beach Park on Wednesday evening showed standing water on parts of the mini golf course and on some of the baseball and softball fields.
“There were several stranded motorists, their vehicles stalled out in the high water,” Lehenbauer said.
He said he measured 5.16 inches in the central part of Woodward and about 4.52 inches on the east side.
There also were reports of around 5 inches of rain on the southeast side of Woodward.
“One small storm formed right near town and settled over the area,” he said. “At one time we measured 4.5 inches of rain per hour, and that’s unheard off. It just affected the immediate area.”
Lehenbauer said the storm lasted from 7:30 a.m. to around 10 a.m.
“If you go over the last 12 months, this was a third of the moisture we’ve had in the last 12 months,” he said.
McMahan is editor of the Woodward News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.