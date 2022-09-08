ENID, Okla. — It’s been almost 20 years since Colton Burpo, then 4, said he went to heaven.
Critically ill and requiring surgery, Burpo said he looked down upon the doctors performing his surgery and also saw his parents praying in different waiting areas. Then he went to heaven and saw Jesus.
Burpo and his father, Todd will be in Enid this weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, 2022, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark for a non-denominational revival. They will be interviewed live each night at the event and answer questions and talk about their "heaven is real" experience. His experience was made into a book and move, "Heaven Is For Real."
During his three-minute visit to heaven, Colton said he sat on the lap of Jesus, met a sister who died before birth he didn’t know about and saw a grandfather he never met. The Jesus Colton said he saw was not from the pictures he knew from growing up in a Christian home with pastor father Todd Burpo. The Jesus he saw was in a painting done by 8-year-old prodigy Akiane Kramarik who saw visions of Jesus. The picture titled “Prince of Peace” received recognition in the movie.
Today, the family doesn’t live in Nebraska where the event took place. They’ve moved to Eagle County, Colorado, where Todd works as a chaplain to the sheriff’s office. Colton is an electrician, his mother is a school teacher and his younger brother is a senior in high school. Their sister and daughter lives in Oklahoma City.
“We’ve made this long trip down to Oklahoma on many occasions to visit her,” Todd Burpo said.
Colton said his memories of going to heaven have faded some but still are reinforced by scripture he reads and studies. Colton attended Bible college in Tulsa before going to Colorado.
“It’s like going to an amusement park," he said. "You remember every ride in the beginning and then months later they start to fade.”
Todd said the experience their son went through made their family closer and also helped them deal with the trauma of losing a child.
The Enid revival will be their first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they prayed about what they should do.
“I think people have been living under lots of fear," Todd said. "We need to find some peace. I think we should talk about heaven.”
Colton said he has not seen Jesus again but he often feels the presence of the holy spirit. Often, he will feel a coolness when something is not right and knows to pay attention. Todd is happy his family still is involved with the church and said they are mostly non-denominational.
“We are bridge builders," Todd said. "People need to enter a personal relationship with God. All God wants is your heart.”
The revival starts at 6 p.m. each day through the weekend.
