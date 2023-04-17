ENID, Okla. — Annie Heathman, assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School, has been named new Emerson Middle School principal.
Enid Public Schools Board of Education members made the choice during their regular monthly meeting Monday, April 17, 2023.
Heathman will begin her duties at Emerson on July 1.
“I am very thrilled to accept this position and look forward to working with the Emerson faculty and staff,” Heathman said. “I feel I am joining a great team, and it’s a great honor to continue to be a part of a school/district that makes student success the priority.”
She will replace Candice Wojciechowsky, who has been Emerson principal for nine years and will retire at the end of the school year.
Heathman began her career in education at Enid Public Schools in 1997 as a Title I teacher. After 10 years with EPS, she then taught in Holbrook, Ari., until May 2012.
Heathman returned to EPS in August 2012 and served students as a reading teacher, Title I teacher, and instructional coach before being appointed Longfellow assistant principal in August 2018.
Board members also took care of some housekeeping measures.
Torrey Turnbow was sworn into another term to her Office 2 seat, while Randy Long was sworn into another term for his Office 6 seat.
Turnbow was reelected board president for another year and Chad Mantz was reelected vice president.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd announced a policy change in rehiring retired teachers. They will be rehired at their previous pay scale.
Members discussed several activities scheduled in May, including:
• Tri-State Music Festival, May 3-5.
• May Fete, 6 p.m. May 3 at Government Springs Park.
• Baccalaureate, 6 p.m. May 14 in the Enid High School auditorium.
• EHS Senior Awards Assembly, 6 p.m. May 16 in the EHS auditorium
• Middle school eighth-grade promotion ceremonies, May 17 in the EHS gym, with Longfellow at 9 a.m., Emerson at 11 a.m. and Waller at 6:30 p.m.
• EHS commencement, 7:30 p.m. May 19 at Selby Stadium. If it is rained out, graduation will be 10 a.m. May 20 at the stadium. If that is rained out, it will be 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
• Tyler Cholerton and Elsa Stewart were recognized for being named Academic All-State. Only two other schools in Oklahoma had two students named to Academic All-State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.