ENID, Okla. — A head advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for more than half of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.
Heat index values up to 110 are forecast, according to the NWS. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The advisory includes Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Canadian, Grady, Comanche and Tillman counties, and all counties east of those.
The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," according to the advisory. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."
The NWS suggests wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, according to the advisory. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 if it occurs.
According to the Mayo Clinic, heatstroke signs and symptoms include:
• High body temperature.
• Altered mental state or behavior.
• Alteration in sweating.
• Nausea and vomiting.
• Flushed skin.
• Rapid breathing.
• Racing heart rate.
• Headache.
