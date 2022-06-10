Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified a probable case of monkeypox in a central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases.
OSDH is working with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the possible infection. If confirmed it would be the first case of monkeypox in the state.
The person currently is isolated while OSDH officials work to complete contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the individual.
“As soon as we learned about the monkeypox outbreak in Europe our response team began working to coordinate areas within the agency to respond if a case was identified in Oklahoma,” said Jan Fox, deputy commissioner of health preparedness. “We are currently working through the case investigation and contact tracing. However, we do want to stress to Oklahomans that the general public is not at risk.”
While not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted through direct, physical contact with an infected individual, either human or animal, according to OSDH. It also can be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids, lesions, bedding or other contaminated materials. Symptoms of the virus may include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person also will present with firm, deep-seated lesions.
OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who recently traveled to countries with confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person who has a similar rash or who received a positive test result for monkeypox.
More information about monkeypox is available at the OSDH’s website, https://oklahoma.gov/health/prevention-and-preparedness/acute-disease-service/disease- information/monkeypox.html.
