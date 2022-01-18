Garfield County Health Department is offering extended hours for COVID-19 testing on Thursday and Saturday.
In addition to the department's regular COVID-19 testing hours, additional time slots are available to help meet the demand of COVID-19 testing, Diana Hernandez, public information officer for District 2, said in an email.
“The surge of COVID cases was met with leadership, accountability, integrity and service to our community,” Hernandez said in the email. “Our nurses and support staff served the community of Garfield County this past weekend COVID testing in frigid temperatures, snow and on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, exemplifying the term ‘public servant.’”
On Thursday, Jan. 20, COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be available 5-6 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 22, the extended hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tests, free of charge, can be scheduled online at https://OSDH.immytech.com. PCR test results take three to five days to come back.
Hernandez said the Health Department will reevaluate extended hours after Saturday.
As of Tuesday, there were 111,266 active COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma and a total of 842,996 COVID-19 cases, including 3,853 from Tuesday and 12,841 from Monday.
Elsewhere in Oklahoma, officials with Oklahoma City’s four major hospital systems said they have no intensive care beds available because of the surge in admissions.
Patients in some Oklahoma hospitals are being treated in hallways, even closets, as the omicron variant causes a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations.
Dr. Julie Watson, chief medical officer at Integris Health, said emergency rooms are also full and that patients face up to a 24-hour wait for a room.
“It feels, and sometimes even looks, like a war zone,” Watson said. “Cases have risen so rapidly we have to care for patients in hallways, sometimes closets.”
The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus is nearing levels last seen in August when the delta variant surged. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the three-day average number of hospitalizations reached 1,489.
Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said the number is the highest since it hit 1,554 in August.
Dr. Chad Smith, chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital, said emergency room waiting rooms are overflowing.
“It is even more disheartening to see some of the same patients you saw at your previous shift still boarded in the emergency room, waiting for a room to open,” Smith said.
The Associated Press Contributed to this story.
