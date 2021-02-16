After more snow in the overnight hours, the Enid area will begin a slow warming trend that will see high temperatures near 50 by Monday.
With the forecast for more snow, Garfield County Health Department decided to cancel its COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Wednesday at Oakwood Mall.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said the clinic will be closed "for the safety of clients as well as our staff and volunteers."
The clinic was closed Monday in observance of Presidents' Day and Tuesday because of inclement weather.
To make up for missed appointments, the Health Department said it will add double, triple or more appointments in the following days.
Decisions for Thursday's vaccination clinic will be made Wednesday, Jackson said. In addition to the vaccination clinic, the Health Department also will be closed again Wednesday.
The snow is expected to end Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service. Wednesday will remain cold, with a high of 14. A north wind of 5-8 mph will push wind chill values to as low as minus 3.
Combined with the snow that fell overnight, the Enid area is forecast to receive 4-6 inches of snow, according to NWS.
Wednesday night will see mostly cloudy skies. The low will be around 4, with a wind chill of minus 7.
Thursday will see mostly sunny skies and high of 22, according to NWS. The low Thursday will be 6.
The warming trend will take hold Friday, with a high near 27 under mostly sunny skies, according to NWS. Saturday should see a high above freezing for the first time in two weeks, with the mercury hitting 35.
The high Sunday is expected to be around 39, with the high Monday climbing to 48.
In response to increased usage due to the bitterly cold temperatures, OG&E Electric Services started rolling blackouts Tuesday morning across the state to reduce demand on the system.
The service interruptions were ordered by the Southwest Power Pool, according to OG&E. As a result, thousands were without power as of 10 a.m. in Northwest Oklahoma.
However, OG&E announced at 10:15 a.m. that SPP officials said service interruptions no long were needed.
"We continue to coordinate with SPP should more action be required," OG&E said in a Facebook post. "While temporary service interruptions are not being required at this time, the continued extreme cold weather forecasted for the region, combined with the high demand for natural gas, increases the potential for the reinstatement of these short-term service interruptions. Please continue taking steps to reduce natural gas and electricity use to minimize further interruptions."
At 12:31 p.m., SPP downgraded the energy emergency alert that triggered the rolling blackouts to Level 1, OG&E stated in a Facebook post. Service interruptions are initiated at Level 3.
"SPP’s forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours," OG&E said.
OG&E's tips for reducing energy usage include setting your thermostat lower than usual if health permits; avoiding using major appliances; and turning off lights and appliances when they are not in use.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, OG&E said it would try to notify customers about service interruption and estimated restoration, but said it may not be able to communicate all interruptions prior to their start time.
OG&E also said it did not have the ability to exclude individual homes from outages, and customers with concerns about life-sustaining equipment should contact their physician for guidance.
Circuits with public welfare customers, such as hospitals and water and sewage treatment facilities, are avoided.
Enid Public Schools will be closed the rest of the week, with students doing virtual learning. Chisholm Public Schools will continue virtual learning Wednesday, and will evaluate the situation then before making a determination for the rest of the week.
Vance Air Force Base will be closed until noon, when it will conduct limited operations. The Child Development Center will open at 11:30 a.m., while the commissary and base exchange will be open noon to 6 p.m. The Medical Group will remain closed.
The fitness center will be available noon to 6 p.m. for families with frozen pipes to utilize the showers. The Crosswinds Club will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for personnel to warm up and have a hot meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.