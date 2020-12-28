Health department workers started a new phase of administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Enid and surrounding counties Monday, with the first doses of the Moderna vaccine going to area nursing homes.
Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for Oklahoma State Department of Health, said the Health Department has received about 4,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, to serve the eight-county area of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties.
That first shipment of Moderna vaccine came in almost two weeks after the first shipment of about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were slated for hospital and EMS staff serving nine hospitals in that same eight-county area.
Some hospital and nursing home staff still are waiting to be vaccinated in that first round, Jackson said, though Enid first responders and medical support staff can expect to begin receiving vaccines, in the first round of phase two, beginning next week.
Jackson said the vaccine has been delivered by Health Department "strike teams," composed of workers from across the region, working long hours and weekends.
"They really haven't had much of a holiday this year, but we're working hard to make this vaccine campaign successful," Jackson said. "It's going to take some time and a lot of work, but most of our staff are on call to accommodate the vaccine campaign."
The Pfizer vaccine was restricted to hospital and health department settings, Jackson said, because it has to be kept between minus 60 and minus 80 degrees Celsius, which requires special freezers to store the medication. Both Enid hospitals and the Health Department recently upgraded their medication freezers to accommodate the Pfizer vaccine, Jackson said.
The Moderna vaccine does not have to be kept as cold, and can be stored in common medication freezers and refrigerators already on site in clinics and nursing homes, which facilitated moving forward with nursing home vaccinations on Monday, Jackson said.
Nursing homes are split, she said, between those served by a federal program, administered through Walgreens and CVS, and nursing homes which are served by the Health Department, which will distribute vaccine to 10 nursing home facilities in the eight-county region.
Delivering vaccines to nursing homes and first responders will continue in the coming weeks, and vaccine distribution to the general public is not expected until spring.
Jackson said Health Department staff are planning large-scale points of dispersing (PODS) for vaccination of teachers, school staff and students and people over 65 with co-morbidities, in phase three.
"Those are large groups of people, so we will need our staff to be pretty much all hands on deck," Jackson said.
For now, health officials are reminding the general public their best defense against COVID-19, and the best way to avoid endangering others, is to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.