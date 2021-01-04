Garfield County Health Department and area medical volunteers held the second COVID-19 vaccination event at Stride Bank Center on Monday, the first such event designed to serve area residents older than 65.
Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for Oklahoma State Department of Health, said an earlier event was staged at Stride Bank Center on Dec. 31, for health care workers and first responders. That event administered 720 doses of the vaccine.
Monday's vaccination drive was specifically staged for people older than 65, and was designed to be by appointment only.
The 1,200 available appointments were filled within an hour of the drive being posted on social media, Jackson said. She acknowledged some in that age bracket did not see the post on Facebook announcing the event, but said future events will be announced also through local media outlets, and appointments will be taken by phone, in addition to the link provided on the Garfield County Health Department Facebook page.
Jackson said sign up for new appointments next week will be available at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
She said when the new appointments are opened, reservations to receive the vaccine — for people older than 65 — can be made on the Garfield County Health Department Facebook page or by calling (580) 233-0650. Appointments then will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, for those 65 and older.
According to a Health Department press release, COVID-19 vaccine distribution events will continue to be held weekly by appointment in Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties.
Days and times for each county are: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in Garfield County; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in Kingfisher and Major counties; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Grant and Blaine counties; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays in Logan County; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays in Canadian County.
These events are currently only open to first responders, health care workers and people older than 65.
"Other cities may be offering vaccine to other Phase 2 categories such as adults with co-morbidities, but due to staffing and resources we can only provide vaccine to those who qualify," according to the press release. "Identification of age over 65, occupation in health care or as a first responder is required upon arrival for vaccine. You must sign up ahead of time to receive vaccine. Please do not sign up or attend the events if you do not meet these qualifications."
Jackson said at-risk adults younger than 65 probably still are 2-3 weeks from having the vaccine available to them.
Just as the reservations fill up fast, so too did available vaccines get administered quickly on Monday.
Janet Cordell, nurse manager of Enid Community Clinic and a volunteer nurse at Monday's vaccination clinic, said more than 1,000 people had received vaccines by lunch time Monday.
One of those to receive the vaccine was Jim Messenger, a retired Air Force operations planner who once planned multinational operations with NATO. Messenger said the vaccination event was "very well organized."
"They did a great job," Messenger said. "They had everything lined out, and had a lot of volunteers there to help. It takes a lot of planning to make something like that work, and they made it run smoothly."
Jackson advised members of the public ages 65 and older to follow the Garfield County Health Department Facebook page and local media outlets for announcements pertaining to the next vaccine event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.