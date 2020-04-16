ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health is recommending reading for its health benefits, and Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is offering expanded services to help people keep reading during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health benefits
According to an OSDH press release, people who read an average of 3.5 hours per week can live up to two years longer than those who don’t.
“If you don’t already love reading, that seems like a pretty good reason to start,” according to the OSDH press release.
The OSDH data was drawn from research published in the Journal of Social Science and Medicine, which found reading has health benefits for people of all backgrounds.
But, the research points out, scrolling news feeds and social media is not the kind of “reading” that will reap health benefits. Researchers specifically pointed to reading “chapter books,” which yields two main benefits.
“First, reading books engages the mind in a slow immersive process, requiring more cognitive engagement to link events and characters to other parts of the book and the world around the reader,” according to the press release. “Second, reading promotes development of emotional intelligence and enhances cognitive development — a contributing factor to survival advantage.”
Jenny Regier, director of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, said reading has mental and physical health benefits for people of all ages, but it’s especially important for children and adolescents.
Regier saw those effects every day, during her 16-year career as a teacher, before she became a librarian.
She said kids who read at least 20 minutes a day retain learning better, especially during summer break or extended periods of isolation from school, as is now seen in the pandemic. Reading also reduces stress in adults, helps the brain expand to learn new topics and can keep aging brains engaged.
“Reading is good for you,” Regier said. “I am a huge fan of it — obviously,” she added with a laugh.
Keeping the reading going
Social distancing guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic have forced the closure of the library building to the public, but Regier said the staff remain at work to offer both online resources and curbside delivery of books.
The library currently is not taking any returns of books, to avoid any contaminated materials from entering the building.
But, anyone with a library card still can browse for books online at https://enid.okpls.org, or call (580) 234-6313, to reserve books.
Then, to pick up books, park in the alley between the library and the post office, call (580) 234-6313, and library staff will bring your books out to your car. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles during book pick-up.
Anyone who doesn’t have a library card still can request one, by calling the library and then picking it up in person, using the same procedure as book pick-up.
Library staff are available for curbside book delivery, and over-the-phone assistance during the library’s normal operating hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
In addition to physical books, Regier said the library has expanded its online options to serve people during the pandemic, and beyond. The Oklahoma Virtual Library, commonly called Overdrive, is available through the library website or directly at https://okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com, and offers magazines, audio books, ebooks and other resources.
Regier said Overdrive “works a lot like the regular library,” allowing patrons to search for desired resources and check them out online for 14 days.
Also added recently is Hoopla, a digital database of more than 500,000 books, magazines, music albums, comic books, graphic novels and other items available for immediate download and streaming.
All the library’s digital databases of newspapers, magazines, test preparation and research materials also are available online at https://enid.okpls.org. And, if you need help sorting through resources, librarians still are at work to help over the phone.
“We’ve got databases for pretty much everything,” Regier said. “We’re still offering the same resources we would normally offer. The only difference is our building is not open.”
Library staff also have been compiling resources to help people who need help with unemployment benefits, where to find food or shelter, or other needs during the pandemic. Those resources are available at https://enid.okpls.org or by calling library staff at (580) 234-6313.
“The library is here to give as much information out as possible,” Regier said. “Even if the building is closed, we are still here. And, if there’s something people need we haven’t thought of yet, we are open to phone calls and suggestions.”
