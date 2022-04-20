Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — James Russell “Russ” Frazee Jr. would always answer phone calls at Garfield Furniture by saying, “Greetings.”
That simple word, along with Frazee’s other “little phrases and quirks,” already are being missed by community members, as well as family and friends of the owner and operator of Garfield Furniture who died Friday, April 15, 2022.
“My dad was a character, ... but that’s what builds a community,” said Frazee’s son Josh. “Those little things he did — people are missing them already.”
Frazee, who was 67, was raised in Enid. His grandfather Lloyd opened Frazee Furniture Company, later renamed Garfield Furniture, in 1922. Frazee’s father, James Russell Frazee Sr., also took ownership of the business.
Frazee married Janie Weaver in 1980, and the couple had four children: Josh, Zachry, Mason and Callie.
Josh and Zachry both recalled Frazee being an adventurous, free-spirited, respectful and ethical father. Anytime the family went on a road trip, Frazee would take the backroads to get there.
“That really affected who I am now,” Josh said. “I’ll be aimlessly driving around in the middle of nowhere, and (my wife) is like, ‘We don’t know where we’re at.’ I’ll say, ‘Well, we’re going to discover it. We’re going to find out where we’re going.’ That’s one of the things that I loved about my dad the most — his willingness to explore … and those are memories that will always remain.”
“Our dad really did instill a sense of adventure in us,” Zachry added.
Zachry, who now lives in the state of Washington, said no matter where Frazee went, he always would know somebody there.
“As a kid, we would have to stand around while he talked to people about the weather or about how their wheat was growing — whatever they were doing — and my dad just ate it up,” Zachry said with a laugh.
In 1982, Frazee began working for Garfield Furniture, which is located in a historic building on the corner of Grand and Maine and is celebrating 100 years of service in the Enid community.
Wess Gray, photographer, owner and founder of Wess & Jolene Gray Portraits, said Frazee ran a “great business,” adding that Garfield Furniture, “one of the last of its kind in Enid,” has a very distinct smell, sound and feel.
“We bought furniture from (Frazee) for decades,” Gray said. “He was a good businessman and cared a lot about Enid.”
Also in 1982, Frazee became friends with David Nicholson, who owned Nicholson Clock Repair.
Nicholson said he was just a “drop in the bucket” of all the friends Frazee had, but the friendship lasted for 40 years. Nicholson even chose Frazee as his best man when he married his wife Cynthia.
Nicholson laughed while remembering all of the memories he has with Frazee.
“We liked much of the same things,” Nicholson said. “We both liked old antiques, mowing lawns and taking road trips.”
Cynthia said Frazee was a lifelong friend and, no matter what, “always there” for people.
“(Frazee) was just a good guy,” Cynthia said. “If anybody needed Russ, he would be there.”
Frazee wasn’t just known for being the owner and operator of Garfield Furniture, as the “avid motorcyclist” also loved giving back to the Enid community.
Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, said Frazee was an Enid advocate and always supported many community projects and events.
Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, echoed Blankenship, saying Frazee was a “huge part in downtown Enid” for many years and always supported Main Street.
“Every time we gave tours of downtown Enid, Russ was always eager to tell the legend of John Wilkes Booth escaping to Enid and taking refuge in what is now Garfield Furniture,” Rapp said. “Russ will be greatly missed by the Enid community.”
Zachry said their father was a “friend and a giver” who “didn’t care about notoriety” — instead just wanting to be a good person and help make the Enid community a better place.
Josh, now the fourth-generation owner and operator of Garfield Furniture, said he hopes the Enid community will remember Frazee.
“So many people have different memories of him,” Josh said. “He was a lot of things — a lot of things that a lot of us try to be.”
A service celebrating and honoring Frazee will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Bible Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.