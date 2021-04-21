ENID, Okla. — For nearly five years, Michele James trusted her life to the four paws of her K-9 partner, Kylo Ren.
Last week, Ren began showing signs of sickness, and James, an Enid Police Department K-9 officer who has veterinarian experience, took him to the vet, and by Thursday, she had a diagnosis for the Belgian Malinois: Ren was in liver failure.
James knew Ren’s time was coming. On Saturday, she spent the day with him trying to feed him some of his favorite foods, including Braum’s burgers and pancakes, and playing fetch, but all he wanted to do was cuddle with James.
Ren’s end of watch was at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
“By Saturday morning, I just knew it wasn’t in the cards for him, and I’m not going to prolong my partner’s suffering just for my simple joys because watching him die is not a joy at all, so I said goodbye,” James said. “It wasn’t supposed to be this way. I was supposed to work him into retirement, and we were supposed to have a long happy career together.”
It is with a heavy heart that we tell the residents of Enid of the passing of K-9 Kylo Ren. Due to an acute illness over...Posted by Enid Police Department on Monday, April 19, 2021
James, who moved from Sacramento to Enid in 2012 to join the department, met Ren when he joined the department in June 2016 as a “green” dog — a dog who has been tested for policing but has no police training experience.
That was OK, though, because James also was “green.” Ren would be her first K-9 partner.
At first, James said the two of them spent a lot of “frustrating” hours together after he began his training in July 2016. He was stubborn and hard-headed and didn’t trust James at first.
“He wanted to do his thing, and I wanted him to do it with me,” she said.
The pair soon formed an “indescribable” bond, James said, and after Ren was finished training, he and James hit the streets.
James and Ren worked closely with the Street Crimes Unit, put on numerous demonstrations and worked with various drug task forces.
On a day-to-day basis, when Ren wasn’t spinning around and barking incessantly, Ren and James would do patrol work, handler protection, apprehension of suspects, tracking and trailing.
One case they worked sticks out in James’ mind. After an armed robbery, the suspect was caught and said they had dropped the gun while fleeing. Officers searched for the gun in the location the suspect gave for hours, but couldn’t find it.
James and Ren were called out to locate the gun, and Ren found it within 15 minutes.
“He was quite remarkable,” James said.
When he wasn’t working, Ren was goofy as could be, James said, often playing with his favorite toys: tennis balls and jute toys.
Ren was James’ 24/7 partner, as he never left her side. They worked, played and lived together throughout his life with EPD, creating a lasting bond.
“He’ll always be my partner — my best friend,” she said. “A lot of people view police K-9s as tools for the department, but he was so much more than that. It’s a bond that’s very, very hard to describe because you trust your life in their paws and they trust their life in your hands.”
James has been on leave for about six months, as her daughter was born at 22 weeks old. She is planning to return next week, though a hole will be there without Ren, and the entire department will miss him.
“I’ll always remember his goofiness and his stubbornness, and how challenging he was, but how rewarding that challenge was in my life and my career,” she said. “He’s not just going to be missed by me. He’s going to be missed by a lot of officers ... Ren touched a lot of lives.
“It was a pleasure to work with him.”
