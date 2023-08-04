ENID, Okla. — The metal mural being placed at Hayes Elementary School to honor Titus Kennedy, who died suddenly in 2022, was in the first stages of being installed at the school on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Enid City Commission approved a $9,750 grant for the mural, which is being created by Kelly and Ty Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, along with Wes Spencer, of SpenCo Metal Works.
Kelly Tompkins said the idea for the metal mural is to keep the blue tile wall behind the mural from being painted, as it keeps its historic integrity. The blue tile will show through the mural, looking like a blue sky. The metal mural is comprised of nine total pieces which weigh about 2,500 pounds. The first piece of the mural was installed using a rented Herc lifting vehicle. It will be displayed near one of the entrances to the school.
The mural depicts scenes that are reminiscent of Titus Kennedy, who was a student at Hayes and died at age 5. Tompkins said the mural is meant to be a reminder of what he held dear.
“This mural is meant to be a bright welcome to the students and staff of Hayes Elementary each day and is a tribute to Titus Kennedy, a student who lived 5 ½ spirited and loving years full of excitement and hugs,” Tompkins said. “For his love of strawberries and all living things, there are 5 ½ strawberry blooms and 5 ½ ladybugs, with the 6th ladybug there, just partially out of view. Learning about Titus made me think of a hummingbird because of their speedy movements, and it happened to be his favorite bird. We hope everyone learns to love as much as Titus did.”
She said there is quite a difference in a metal mural compared to a painted mural. The multiple layers of metal will have a 3D-type look to it, and there will be lighting added to help the mural shine at night. Tompkins said Spencer was ready for such a challenge, and they took it head on.
“He is a local metal fabricator and veteran with a mechanical engineering experience, so he started by creating a 3D rendering to visualize the layers and pieces, along with spacers and structural bars,” Tompkins said. “Then he started the fabrication by cutting the pieces, welding, grinding, coordinating the sandblasting, and now installing. He has done an amazing job bringing this project to life.”
Spencer said he hadn’t done large artwork projects before, but said he would be interested in doing another such project because of how much he enjoyed working on it.
“It’s been a joy, it’s been awesome working on it,” Spencer said. “It’s been an honor building it, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Tompkins said the mural will be fully in place before the beginning of school, providing a bright and welcoming addition to kids and school faculty showing up to Hayes every day. She said it has been a long process that has taken over a year, with approvals, design work, grant applications, fabrication and painting. She said the final two large pieces will be painted once it is installed, then followed by lighting and signage.
“This project wouldn’t be possible without Hayes Elementary Principal Jamie Jarnagin’s vision and openness to possibilities and Enid Public Schools, with partnering funds from the Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE), a grant from Park Avenue Thrift, sponsorships from NBC Oklahoma Bank, Culligan Water of Enid, and Andrew Mittelstet with Herc Rentals, and donations from Jack & Sally Ramey, Courtney Green, and Lucian English,” Tompkins said.
She said she hopes when people look at the mural, they “feel the joy of life and Titus’ unconditional love for all people and critters.”
