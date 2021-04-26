ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College has selected its next president.
Clark Harris, a community college administrator from Wyoming, is expected take over from retiring NOC President Cheryl Evans on July 1, the college’s Board of Regents announced Monday after a special meeting that included a four-hour executive session.
The regents chose Harris from a pool of 19 applicants a search committee narrowed down to three final candidates, who each spoke at NOC town hall forums last week.
The other finalists were Wayne McMillin, dean of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus, and Herbert Riedel, adjunct professor, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie, and president emeritus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama.
NOC Regents Chair Jodi Cline, who also chaired the search committee, said Harris’ experience and leadership skills would help the two-year community college “position itself for the future.”
“We welcome Dr. Harris’ leadership as we enter the next chapter of Northern Oklahoma College’s history,” Cline said in a statement Monday night.
As president, Harris will oversee NOC’s main campus in Tonkawa, its branch in Enid and the NOC/OSU branch in Stillwater, as well as the University Center in Ponca City and online education.
“It is a great honor to be selected to serve as the next president of Northern Oklahoma College,” he said in a statement Monday. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the College and to expand on the good work being done on the unique campuses. It will be a privilege to work with the great people of Northern Oklahoma College and community members as we look to the future and work toward transforming students’ lives and enriching our communities.”
Harris, an educator for over 30 years, is currently special assistant to the president at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo., and oversees the Albany County satellite campus.
LCCC was one of 13 colleges to participate in the American Association of Community Colleges Guided Pathways 2.0 project, of which Harris served as co-chair to enhance enrollment, retention and student success at the school.
Harris moved to Wyoming in 2017 to be vice president of academic affairs.
After teaching high school, community college and universities for over 15 years, he also served as dean of technology for nine years at Mott Community College, in Flint, Mich.
Harris began his own higher education in community college, attending Johnson County (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Kansas State University to earn his bachelor’s in agricultural education and a master’s in adult and occupational education. He completed his doctorate in career and technical education at the University of Missouri.
He also was executive director at an award-winning national curriculum center in Stillwater. A few of his state and national leadership positions include president of Michigan Occupational Deans Administrative Council (including 28 community colleges, a tribal college and a state university), executive committee member of the WICHE Western Alliance of Community College Academic Leaders and member of the Kansas FFA Executive Committee.
Harris has also served on Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Board, Boy Scouts of America and Rotary International.
He and his wife, Paula, have three adult sons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.