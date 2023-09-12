ENID, Okla. — Harlem Globetrotters will return to Stride Bank Center at 7 p.m. March 22 as part of 2024 World Tour, according to an SBC press release.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 25, 2023, at www.harlemglobetrotters.com, with access to presale tickets on Sept. 18, through the Citi Entertainment program, www.citientertainment.com.
The team has showcased its iconic brand of basketball in more than 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. During the tour, team members Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder — just to name a few — will run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd. Fans could be called mid-court as part of the new Halftime Skills Showcase. Some famous moves by the players include jump shots, slam dunks and half-court hook shots.
The Harlem Globetrotters International is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises.
