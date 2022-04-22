210425-news-bbq winner 1 BH.jpg

Justin McCabe (left) and John Hog of the Grand Champion team Boom Chicka Cow Cow stand with their trophy at the 16th annual Hanor Smokin' Red Dirt BBQ competition Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the Stride Bank Center. 

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

April 22-28

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Enid Home Show, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are free. For more information, go to enidhomeshow.com.

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Hanor Smokin' Red Dirt BBQ, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Stride Bank Center. Events include KidsQ and music on Friday, and AMBUC lunch, music and awards ceremony on Saturday. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/HANOR-Smokin-Red-Dirt-BBQ-266282746314/.

EVENT [Friday]

Bacon Bash, 5-7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $10, for 10 samples of bacon. To register to compete, or for tickets to the tasting, call (580) 237-0821, or email kim@unitedwayenid.org.

MUSIC [Friday]

Red Dirt Roadshow, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $32. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID, or visit the box office.

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?', 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Author Fest, 1-5 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Attendees will have a chance to meet with authors and get their books. For more information, go to www.enid.okpls.org.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Edward Auer, Pianist: Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21, 5 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Symphony Association Presents: Black and White With a Touch of Red Soirée, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $75 per person. To purchase tickets, call (580) 237-9646, or go to enidsymphony.org.

MUSIC [Saturday]

The Birdsongs Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Sunday]

Leonardo's Princess Ball, 4 p.m., 81 Ranch, 5220 N. U.S. 81. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members. To purchase go to https://www.leonardos.org/princessball2022.html.

EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]

Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

April 29-May 5

EVENT [Friday]

Silent Nite on the Town, 7 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Silent movie, raffle, silent auction and free popcorn. Tickets available at Visit Enid or at the door. Admission is $15 per person, two for $25 or $40 for family. Presented by Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing. For more information, call (580) 234-3734.

EVENT [Saturday]

Texas Mounted Shooters Oklahoma State Championship, 10 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.

EVENT [Saturday]

Foster Care Ride & Roll, 10 a.m., Cycle Ward, 319 N. Independence. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Last bike in at 4:30 p.m. at Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-6933.

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Kites Over Enid, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow. Events include public open fly, memorial fly, and red, white and blue kites honoring military. Food trucks and vendors will be on site. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.

EVENT [Saturday]

Rodney Carrington Live, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Get tickets at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID, or at the box office.

EVENT [Sunday]

Leonardo's Princess Ball, 4 p.m., 81 Ranch, 5220 N. U.S. 81. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members. To purchase go to https://www.leonardos.org/princessball2022.html.

EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]

Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

May 6-12

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday Fiesta!, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Food trucks, special events, stores open late and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Friday]

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Adults can register for $50, children for $20 each. Annual event raises awareness for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information or to register, go to bit.ly/WalkAMile2022.

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'The Importance of Being Earnest,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/the-importance-of-being-earnest.html. Also May 13-14.

EVENT [Saturday]

Watermelon Campbell Memorial Open House and Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Admission is $5 for adults; children 6 and under free with accompanying adult. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/RailroadMuseumofOklahoma or www.facebook.com/groups/csmra.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Individuals representing people from Enid's past will be in the village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Sunday]

Violets & Roses, Feat. Rob Glaugbitz, Baritone, 2 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase, go to https://enidsymphony.org/violets-roses/.

EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]

Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

