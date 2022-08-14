It’s no secret that input prices have inflated across the ag industry.
One sector of the industry that has felt the pinch is the beef industry. More than ever, producers are looking for ways to increase efficiency and improve productivity.
To address this, OSU Extension hosted nine meetings across the state this spring that were focused on simple practices that can increase profitability. These practices included preconditioning, calf health and improved vaccine handling.
Each topic was very well received, but our vaccine handling session sparked some curiosity among producers, providing much discussion. Based on the response at our meetings, we felt it would be valuable to producers to offer some tips to better handle and administer vaccines and antibiotics on your farm or ranching operation.
Establish and maintain a veterinary client patient relationship (VCPR) to develop a herd health protocol for your operation. A veterinarian can be your most valuable asset.
Maintain a good record keeping system that works for your specific operation. Treatment records should include brand of vaccine, product type (vaccine, antibiotic, etc.), bottle size, expiration date, type of injection (SQ, IM, or IV) and person giving treatment.
Purchase all vaccines and antibiotics from a reputable supplier (veterinarian, distributors, retail stores). Time the purchase of all products as close to treatment as possible.
Read and follow the label of all vaccines and antibiotics used.
Maximize effectiveness of the product by using proper dosage according to animal weight (when possible) and interval of treatment.
Store all vaccines and antibiotics at 35 degrees F to 46 degrees F, unless otherwise noted on the label. This should include during transport from supplier and at the processing site. A vaccine cooler can help keep vaccines at a constant temperature during travel or while using them chute side. Interested in making your own chute side vaccine cooler? Find detailed instructions at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/chute-side-vaccine-cooler.html.
Use needles that are new, sharp and the proper gauge for the product being used and animal being treated. Change needles every 10-15 head unless recommended by your vet. Never enter a vaccine bottle with a used needle.
Use all modified live vaccines within one hour after reconstitution. Reconstitute with a sterile transfer needle. Killed vaccines should be discarded two days after being opened due to the repeated introduction of air and needles.
To preserve the integrity and effectiveness of all vaccines, prevent exposure to UV light.
Proper cleaning of all equipment being using during processing can be achieved using the following steps:
• Clean all exterior parts of syringes first.
• Flush internal parts 10-15 times.
• Use only hot water or distilled water for cleaning Avoid soaps and chemical disinfectants.
• Allow equipment to air dry in a clean environment.
• Place in sealed bag to be ready for later use.
Following Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) guidelines helps maintain the safety of beef producers and preserves the quality and integrity of the beef product being produced.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
