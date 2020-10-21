ENID, Okla. — The HalloweEnid Food Truck or Treat Halloween Festival, which was set for Oct. 31 in the 200 block of East Maple, has been canceled.
Tammy Wilson, with Enid Event Co., notified local news outlets Wednesday of the cancellation, due to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"At this juncture, almost all of the vendors have pulled out of the Halloween event due to the virus status of our county, or shortening the hours aren't worth it for them to come," Wilson wrote. "I understand both of these issues. I really don't see a way forward this year with the circumstances being as they are. I am sorry and heartbroken to make the call but I am going to have to cancel it."
Wilson said she hopes to pick back up with a food truck festival in March.
