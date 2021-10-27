Enid News & Eagle
Ghouls, goblins, ghosts and all the rest will have a full weekend of Halloween activities this weekend in Enid.
Events will ramp up Friday and continue through Sunday.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will have a costume contest and trick-or-treat event for children of all ages on Friday at 10 a.m. In case of rain, trick-or-treating will happen inside the library.
On Friday, Gaslight Theatre starts a three-performance presentation of the “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast,” presented in the Turpin theater. Tickets are $10 general admission with shows set for 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are limited and are available at www.GaslightTheatre.org.
Enid Eerie Ghost Tour will also be at 8 p.m. on Friday night. The walking tour will explore Enid’s haunted history. Tickets are $20. Text (580) 402-6732 to reserve a spot.
On Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will host a fun-filled, hands-on experience for the whole family during the annual Family Farm Day. Celebrate the heritage of the family farm powered by animals and human muscle.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included in the price of admission. The event is of no extra cost beyond the price of admission to the Heritage Center. Activities include a farm animal petting zoo, butter churning, corn shelling and grinding, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating, caramel apples, woodworking and a pie auction at 2 p.m.
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is hosting Happy HalloLeo’s on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Events will include a costume parade, Halloween arts and science projects, jack-o-lantern painting and pumpkin carving.
Also on Saturday, downtown businesses will be participating in a Downtown Enid Trick-Or-Treat Bash from 1 to 3 p.m. Several businesses all over the downtown district will be passing out candy. Each participating location will have an orange paper pumpkin.
Atwoods Annual Pet Costume Contest will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Pet costume categories include animals under 20 pounds at 10:30 a.m. and animals 20-100 pounds at 11:30. The event includes pet vendors, food trucks, axe throwing, a petting zoo and animal adoptions.
The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Spook-tacular Halloween at the Haunted Gym from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. The Haunted Gym will feature 11 eerily themed rooms and lots of ghosts and ghouls around every corner.
RSVP of Enid is presenting the Un-Gala Gala Lip Sync Battle at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Stride Bank Center. Cash prizes will awarded for first, second and third place. The event will also include a costume contest. Tickets are available at www.stridebankcenter.com.
Oakwood Bowl, 4709 W. Garriott, will host a trunk or treat event Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
On Sunday, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 215 S. Cleveland will have a trunk-or-treat from 2-4 pm.
Emmanuel Enid is hosting a trunk-or-treat event and hotdogs in the church parking lot at 2505 West Garriott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
