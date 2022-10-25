By Enid News & Eagle
The last week of October is always a busy one in Enid with Halloween and fall activities in full swing.
Plenty of activities are on tap in Enid through the weekend and next Monday, which is Halloween and trick-or-treat night in the city of Enid.
Multiple days
• Nightmare Warehouse, a haunted venue now in its 15th year, continues this week on Oct. 27, 28, 29 and 31. The venue is located at 424 W. Walnut. Tickets are $15 and $10 for ages 10 and under. It opens at 7:30 p.m. each night.
• The city of Enid will host a Haunted Gym 5-8 p.m. Oct 27-28 at Champion Park, 700 N. 10th. The Haunted Gym will feature 11 eerily-themed rooms and lots of ghosts and ghouls around every corner.
• Tommy’s Express Annual Tunnel of Terror will happen this year Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. For $25, car washes that evening will be extra spooky with creepy colors and characters.
Thursday, Oct. 27
• Coolidge Elementary School will host a fundraiser Sk8 (Skate) Night, 6-8 p.m. at Skatetown, 905 Overland Trail.
• Settlers Brewing will host a Gourds and Growlers event, 6-8 p.m. For $20, attendees will receive one pumpkin, one drink and all the supplies needed to carve, paint and decorate their own pumpkin.
Friday, Oct. 28
• Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is holding a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Bash, 10-11 a.m., 120 W. Maine.
• United Way of Northwest Oklahoma will hold its annual chili cookoff fundraiser. The event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Attendees can sample a variety of chili dishes at the event.
• Chisholm School Foundation is hosting a “Big Scary Night Out” at Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
• Atwoods will have its annual Pet Costume Contest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the store, 5418 W. Garriott. Categories and judging are for pets under 20 pounds, 20-100 pounds and over 100 pounds. Atwoods also will be hosting a pet food and supplies drive.
• Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will have HalloLeo’s, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 200 E. Maple. It will include Halloween-inspired crafts and activities and costume parade. HalloLeo’s is free with regular admission or a Leonardo’s membership.
• AMBUCS clubs are hosting a benefit Costumes and Cocktails at Stride Bank Center, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
• St. Francis Leven Center is hosting a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) dinner with homemade authentic Mexican cuisine. It starts at 6 p.m. at 110 N. Madison. This is a Catholic celebration about the vibrant culture of Mexico. Tickets are $30 and include dinner and a drink. Must be 21 or older to attend.
• World Harvest Church is hosting a family friendly event at 1417 S. Garland beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include games, inflatables, trunk-or-treat and food trucks.
• Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church, 1228 Green Valley in Lahoma, will host a Fall-O-Ween Fest, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
• Open Door Church will host a trunk-or-treat event, 5-7 p.m., 831 E. Broadway.
Monday, Oct. 31
• Halloween and trick-or-treating in Enid.
• Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood, will host its Light The Night Halloween Alternative, 6:30-8 p.m. with candy, activities and hayrides.
