ENID, Okla. — It took Ignace “Z” Zidor 41 years to find his way to Enid — a place he never imagined he would live while he was growing up in Haiti.
The now-44-year-old moved to Enid in 2018 with his wife Vista and two of his children, and the couple love their small-town life here.
“I feel like I was born again,” Z said of moving to the United States. “I feel like everybody should have that experience in their lifetime. ... Leaving Haiti was like I was traveling in time — going to the future.”
Now, Z and Vista are trying to bring a few members of Z’s family still in Haiti to the U.S. after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the country on Aug. 14 and Tropical Storm Grace hit on Aug. 16.
“It would mean the world to me,” Z said of bringing his mother and two younger brothers, who all lived together and are now homeless, to their home in Enid until the situation in Haiti gets better.
Z made his way in Dallas in 2006 when he was 29 years old after a woman who was on a mission trip in Haiti offered to help him receive an education in the United States.
He wanted to go into the medical field, and after bouncing around through a few degree programs, he went to Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas, and received two associate of applied science degrees.
Z moved to Oklahoma City in 2010 for a job at Community Hospital, which is where he met Vista, whom he married in 2011. The couple has three sons, Darby, Elijah and Albret Hogan, from Vista’s previous marriage and two daughters, Alize and Modena, together.
“Besides (Z’s) beautiful smile, I thought his walk with God was the most attractive thing,” Vista said. “His No. 1 priority has always been God first and then family, and that’s why we’ve been able to make it for 10 years. I really think God put us together.”
After spending two years at Community Hospital, Z went to work for Integris Health Edmond Hospital, where he spent six years before making his way to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where he is a clinical engineer.
Over the years, Z and Vista have incorporated Haitian culture into their lives, but Z, who became a U.S. citizen in 2018, said it wasn’t easy to be away from his family in Haiti, especially after the earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes, including Z’s mother’s home.
Z is the oldest of 12 children, and nine of his siblings still live in Haiti, some with their own families.
After he and Vista heard about the earthquake, they sent their own money and donations received through GoFundMe to one of Z’s brothers, Alix Pierre, so he could purchase items such as toilet paper, soap, tarps, formula, tents, food and water — “whatever they need to survive” — in Port-au-Prince to bring to Camp-Perrin, where they grew up.
Everything Alix buys goes to not only their family but also to the entire community of Camp-Perrin — a place “that doesn’t have fences,” Vista said.
“That’s my whole community — people I knew and hung out and grew up with,” Z said.
The couple set up the GoFundMe page with the intention of helping to buy supplies for the Camp-Perrin community and to help rebuild Z’s mother’s home, but they realized it’s almost impossible to rebuild the house anytime soon because of the damage caused by the earthquake, the tropical storm and the fallout after the assassination of Haiti’s president in July.
“It keeps piling,” Z said.
Now, their main goal — besides donating money for food, water and supplies — is to get Z’s mother and two of his brothers to Enid for a while.
Z and Vista are filling out all of the necessary paperwork and have hired an attorney to help them go through the process, and they are remaining hopeful.
“Nothing is impossible with God,” Z said. “If it happens, it will happen at the right time — never too fast, never too late, because ... it happened for me.”
Every second and every penny spent is worth it for them.
“We’ve been blessed beyond what we deserve, so we’re just trying to reach others that need our help,” said Vista. “Whether we have GoFundMe help or not, we’ll continue to support our family and friends there until they’re on their feet.”
