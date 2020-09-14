ENID, Okla. — Celebrating its 20th year on stage, Hairball will perform in a reserved-seating live show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Stride Bank Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at stridebankcenter.com, Stride Bank Center Box Office at 301 S. Independence or at (855) 849-3643 (TIX-ENID). Tickets are $24 but will be available for $19 through Monday. All seating will be socially distanced.
Hairball is a rock ’n’ roll experience that includes lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs and avid fans that make it more of an event than a concert, according to promoters.
“Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life,” according to a press release.
Upcoming events being promoted through Stride Bank Center and held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center are Enid Wheels and Reels featuring outdoor movies “The Goonies” Sept. 18 and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Sept. 19 and a For King & Country drive-in concert Oct. 29.
