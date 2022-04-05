ENID, Okla. — The popular “Hairball” experience is coming back to Stride Bank Center for a live performance on Friday, May 20. The show will be at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com. All tickets are for reserved seating.
Hairball concerts feature a rock ‘n’ roll experience with music representing several popular bands. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs and fans evoke concerts put on by the most popular bands of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.
“Hairball knows it wouldn’t exist without its fans and takes every opportunity to let them know that,” a press release announcing the concert stated. “Whether it’s a pre-show meet and greet, hanging out at the merch booth, or chatting online, Hairball has a lot in common with its fans and it’s always a good time when they get together. “Don’t confuse Hairball with the countless ‘80s tribute bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude and expression of music that isn’t simply a retro flashback. It’s a way of life, and it’s not going anywhere soon!”
