By Enid News & Eagle
Garfield County 4-H members had another successful year and were honored at their annual reception.
The most coveted award is the Garfield County Hall of Fame Award. This year’s recipient was Ethan Haggard, from the Kremlin Club. He is an seven-year 4-H member and a member of the Oklahoma 4-H Key Club.
Haggard has served in county, district and state leadership roles. He also was the co-leader of the science club. He will receive a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Herbert and Conner family, the traveling trophy and his picture will be on display at the Garfield County Extension Office for the next two years.
The 2022 county officers were installed and are: Summer Prince, Garber, president; Conner Quintero, vice president; Madison Nickels, Enid, secretary; Joe Sharp, Covington-Douglas, reporter; Shelbi Prince, Garber, recreation leader; and Bailey Nickels, Enid, executive.
Sheri Baumgardner, received the Friend of 4-H Award for her continued support and help of 4-H members at countless county activities.
This year there were two competitors with their first-year record book. They were Brett Gainer and Charlie Benson, Waukomis. They received T-shirts donated by P&K Equipment.
Garfield County Trust Authority sponsors the trophies and awards that are given for the judging events at the Garfield County Fair.
There were several competitors in the consumer judging contest and the Animal Skill-a-thon contest. High junior individual consumer was Rylan Hofferber, Pioneer, and senior high individual consumer was Shelbi Prince, Garber. High Animal Skill-a-thon senior individual was Summer Prince, Garber, and High Animal Skill-a-thon junior individual was Monte McReyonlds, Covington. Madison Nickels, Enid, was the senior individual winner for the FCS Skill-a-thon, and Lindy Pitts, Pioneer, was the junior individual winner. Madison Nickels was presented the Outstanding Exhibitor award.
Two awards were given based on speeches presented at the county speech contest. Brett Gainer, Waukomis, received the Peanut Award, and Hannah Simic received the Dairy Award.
The Standard of Achie-vement Award is based on this past year’s work in 4-H. There are five levels with each level signifying higher levels of participation.
Those receiving the Green Clover award were Kade Mendel, Garber; Bentley Wickersham, Enid; Tylee Elmore, Hillsdale Christian; Clifford Franke, Covington-Douglas; John Rink, Covington-Douglas; Kynly Krout, Covington-Douglas; and Kaes Krout, Covington-Douglas.
Receiving the Bronze Award were Gus McReynolds, Covington; Monte McReynolds, Covington; Anna Ratzlaff, Hillsdale Christian; Lindy Pitts, Pioneer; Josiah Benson, Waukomis; Sydnee Prince, Garber; Charlie Benson, Waukomis; Brett Gainer, Waukomis; and Victory Shifflett, Waukomis. The Silver Award went to Joe Sharp, Covington, and Bailey Nickels, Enid. Shelbi Prince, Garber, and Conner Quintero, Chisholm, received the Gold Award. Madison Nickels, Enid, and Summer Prince, Garber, received the Double Gold Award.
Garfield County is the only county in the state to still have a Rural Rotatory organization. The group has sponsored the Rural Rotatory Leadership Award since 1926. This year’s winner was Madison Nickels.
Five junior 4-H members received the Blue Award. Selection was based on their record book and an interview. This year’s winners were Lindy Pitts, Sydnee Prince, Bailey Nickels, Hannah Simic and Joe Sharp. American Farmers and Ranchers sponsor the Outstanding Junior 4-H Awardm and this year’s winner was Bailey Nickels.
The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee sponsors the Outstanding First Year Member Award and it went to Charlie Benson.
Farm Bureau sponsors the $500 Farm Bureau Senior 4-H Scholarship and it went to Madison Nickels, Enid. The Danforth I Dare You Award is a recognition of excellence of character and well-balanced development and this year’s winners were Shelbi Prince and Conner Quintero. Five Senior 4-H members were chosen for the Blue Award. They were Shelbi Prince, Madison Nickels, Ethan Haggard, Conner Quintero and Summer Prince.
Winning trips is something that each 4-H’er looks forward to. Summer Prince will be representing Garfield County at the National Congress trip to Atlanta next fall.
Madison Nickels was selected to attend Citizenship Washington Focus in the summer.
Conner Quintero received the Citizenship Award and a $150 check from Farm Credit of Enid. Shelbi Prince received the Leadership Award and a $150 check also sponsored by Farm Credit of Enid.
Summer Prince received the Achievement Award and a $150 check sponsored by the family of the late Lanora Donahoo, longtime 4-H supporter.
Two outstanding volunteers were recognized this year for their contributions. Cynthia Benson won the Outstanding Volunteer Award for her work with the Waukomis 4-H Club, and longtime volunteer Earla Haggard won the Lifetime Volunteer Award for her service as the Kremlin 4-H Club Leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.