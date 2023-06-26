ENID, Okla. — Hackney Ladish, a manufacturing plant for steel products, is closing its Enid location.
Headquartered in Russelville, Ark., manufacturing will be consolidated to the Arkansas plant, according to David Dugan, a representative for Hackney Ladish.
Dugan said employees have been told the plant is closing and operations are ceasing. Hackney Ladish had 11 employees in Enid, including material handlers, warehouse workers, press operators, cutter operators, maintenance mechanics, electrical technicians and service machinists.
Hackney Ladish was a producer of steel core commodity products, including weld caps, ranging from 1/2 an inch to 48 inches in diameter. It also produced straight and reducing tees, from 1/2 inch through 20 inches, as well as concentric and eccentric reducers from 3/4 inches to 24 inches in pipe size for various wall sizes.
Materials were produced in three product lines in materials like carbon, high-yield, low temperature and chrome. The Enid plant also produced crosses and stub ends 10 inches in diameter and smaller.
The Enid plant, which has been in Enid for more than 100 years under various owners, was the first location for Hackney Ladish, which opened its Arkansas plant in 1975, operating both plants until this year.
