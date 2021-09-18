ENID, Okla. — After a couple of years of working on her new home, Debbie Faulk is officially getting the keys to 223 W. Pine on Sunday.
The house was donated to the Enid chapter of Habitat for Humanity in 2018 and has been renovated and restored — with delays due to COVID-19 and other issues — for Faulk, who has lived in Enid for more than 40 years but never officially owned a home until now.
On Sunday, Habitat for Humanity will dedicate Faulk’s new home, which means the world to her.
“I’m very honored to be blessed with a home here in Enid and with a place to hang my hat,” Faulk said. “It means home and homeownership.”
Before retiring, Faulk owned Indian Summer Stables for 31 years, which was also where she lived. Although the business was hers, the space was all leased, so when she dissolved the business, her home went with it.
In the late 1980s, Faulk went on several mission trips, one of which was to Israel, a place where she said she left her heart.
In 2015, she moved to Israel and lived there for about three years, but said she felt like God was calling her back to the United States to establish her home base.
She applied for different types of housing and looked into rentals, and then a friend of hers told her to apply for homeownership with Habitat for Humanity, which is a nonprofit housing organization that builds and improves homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live, according to its website.
Homeowners who apply are chosen based on their level of need, their willingness to become partners in the program and their ability to repay the no-interest loan, said Brian Pillatzke, president of the Enid Habitat for Humanity board.
“It’s not a handout. It’s a hand up,” Pillatzke said.
Faulk was selected, and the home on West Pine was given to her. Students from Marquette University in Wisconsin helped with the renovation in 2019 and in 2020.
Faulk put in 350 hours of sweat equity into Habitat for Humanity, including some at her new home, which used to belong to a family that owned a creamery and ice cream shop in Enid.
“(I did) a little bit of handy stuff, lots of yard work, lots of outside work, but for me, mostly painting, and a lot of it,” Faulk said.
The home was built in 1905, and Faulk said a lot of the work was focused on restoring, if it was possible. The windows are the same size as the windows that were in the original house, and the home still has its original floors.
Pillatzke said when Habitat for Humanity received the small home in May 2018, he knew it would take “the right person” to live there.
“Miss Debbie is the perfect person for it,” Pillatzke said. “She loves the history of it and loves the location — she loves everything about it, so it worked out great. I’m so glad she’s going to be able to call that home.”
Pillatzke said this is the first home that Habitat for Humanity has had ready to dedicate in about three years.
Since its founding in 1985, Enid’s Habitat for Humanity and its supporters have built and renovated dozens of homes for families and individuals in Enid. Pillatzke said in the past around eight years, Habitat for Humanity has “recycled” Habitat for Humanity homes, remodeled a few donated homes and built two new homes.
Faulk said having the home is special to her, and she said she thinks she’ll always be involved somehow with Habitat for Humanity.
“I just appreciate and agree so much with their format, with their hearts, to help people have a nice place to live,” she said.
Pillatzke said Habitat for Humanity has a couple of other projects ongoing right now. For more information on volunteering, visit https://enidhab itat.org/volunteer/ or send a message to Enid Habitat for Humanity on Facebook.
