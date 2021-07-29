ENID, Okla. —Enid’s Habitat for Humanity is collaborating with Kiwanis Club for a fundraising event this weekend at Meadowlake Park.
Rides for Roofs will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and half of the proceeds from tickets purchased for the Kiwanis rides will go toward Habitat, a charity group dedicated to building homes for local families.
Brandi Atkinson, a Habitat board member, said the pandemic forced the nationwide organization to stop all volunteer groups from participating with the charity’s efforts.
Work on the houses could only be done by board members, most of whom work full-time outside of Habitat for Humanity, Atkinson said.
“Everything halted,” she said. “Work was beyond slow.”
Despite the ban on volunteer work, Enid’s group has managed to put together two recycled homes that will be dedicated in the upcoming weeks. Construction on a new house that began before the pandemic also will continue.
Soon, the group will be putting up sheetrock and mudding for the new home. The group accepts new volunteers through its website, enidhabitat.org, or through its Facebook page. All types of volunteers are accepted, Atkinson said, from people with carpentry skills to people “with no skills at all.”
“Working with Habitat for Humanity, I finally learned how to hammer a nail straight,” she said.
The group also hosts bi-annual garage sales to fundraise for supplies and always is accepting donations of unused building supplies and old appliances for the homes.
The fundraising event will supply the group with money to finish some current construction projects and begin planning for the next ones, Atkinson said. In addition to the rides, food trucks will be available at the park during the event times.
“We just want to put people in homes they can trust,” she said.
