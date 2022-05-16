ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has hired a new assistant superintendent from Guymon to oversee the district's secondary education next school year.
EPS Board of Education members on Monday night unanimously approved hiring Angela Rhoades, current superintendent of Guymon Public Schools, after an executive session.
Rhoades will officially begin her duties on July 1, replacing Dudley Darrow, who will be taking over as the new Chisholm Public Schools superintendent the same day. Darrow was recognized Monday for being named the assistant superintendent/central office administrator of the year with the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators' District 3.
“I look forward to meeting and working with the outstanding educators, staff and students at EPS, while partnering with our families and community as we continue to emerge from a pandemic, build on the previous successes of EPS and move on to even greater achievements in the future," Rhoades said in a news release Monday.
Rhoades began her career as a special education teacher at Woodward Public Schools in 1994. She also was high school assistant principal, elementary principal, director of special education/federal programs and assistant superintendent. She was hired as Guymon's superintendent in 2019.
Rhoades holds superintendent, secondary administration, principal and special education Oklahoma certifications. She attended Gage High School, received her associate’s degree from Murray State College and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She also is working on her doctorate in educational leadership at Southern Nazarene University.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd expressed his enthusiasm for this new addition to the EPS cabinet.
“Angela Rhoades brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position of EPS Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education,” Floyd said. “Her knowledge of instruction and administration, combined with her central office experience at Woodward and three years of superintendent experience at Guymon, will serve our district well."
She has one son, Damian, and is married to Tommie Rhoades. She is an active member of Guymon Chamber Ambassadors and Guymon Chamber of Commerce, and is a board member of Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.
